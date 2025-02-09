Dale Jr.’s JRM drivers Justin Allgaier and Connor Zilisch make bold Super Bowl LIX predictions 

Dale Jr.'s team drivers Justin Allgaier and Connor Zilisch made their Super Bowl LIX predictions ahead of the big game in a recent social media video done by the team. The game will see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

JR Motorsports, owned by retired 26-time NASCAR Cup Series winner Dale Jr. took to X to share the video to X, penning a caption that read:

"The picks are in for The Big Game. 👀"

Expand Tweet

Trending

Zilisch, a one-time Xfinity Series winner, said in the video that he was hoping for a different Super Bowl matchup, but still managed to make a prediction on the winning team and final score. He said:

"If I had to pick between the Eagles and Chiefs, I hope both of them lose. I wanted the Bills and the Commanders. If I had to pick one, I'd say the Eagles and 31-27." (0:00 onwards)

Allgaier, the defending Xfinity Series champion, picked the Eagles to defeat the Chiefs as well, adding that he felt he has to go against his wife, who is a Chiefs fan.

"As a Steelers fan, it pains me. I feel like I gotta go with the Eagles, only because my wife's a Chiefs fan, so I gotta root against my wife a little bit," Allgaier said. (0:18 onwards)

This year's Super Bowl is a rematch from the 2023 game, where the Chiefs bested the Eagles 38-35.

Allgaier and Zilisch both compete for Dale Jr.'s team JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series. Allgaier continues to pilot the #7 car for the team since taking over the ride in 2016. Last season, Allgaier won two races and became the Xfinity Series champion for the first time. Zilisch, meanwhile, won at Watkins Glen in a Jr. Motorsports ride last season. In 2025, he'll wheel the #88 car full-time for Jr. Motorsports.

Dale Jr.'s Team JR Motorsports attempting to make Cup Series debut in this year's Daytona 500

JR Motorsports and Dale Jr. have been synonymous with the NASCAR Xfinity Series. However, the organization is looking to go to the next level as they'll attempt to make the 2025 Daytona 500 with defending Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier behind the wheel.

The team announced the big news last month that Allgaier will attempt to make this year's 200-lap event behind the wheel of the #40 car. Jr. Motorsports took to Instagram and posted a hype video for the upcoming race, penning a caption that read:

"See y’all in Daytona"

Jr. Motorsports has won four Xfinity Series titles with four different drivers. Chase Elliott, William Byron, Tyler Reddick, and Justin Allgaier have all won championships with the organization.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback