Connor Zilisch, driver of the No. 88 Xfinity Chevy for JR Motorsports, is all set to make his Cup Series debut at COTA this Sunday, March 2. However, he never expected his Cup debut to be happening so soon, that too in his first year of driving for Dale Earnhardt Jr.

On that note, Zilisch remembered a conversation with Josh Wise, trainer for Chevrolet’s development program, which took place two years ago. During the meeting, Wise had circled out a few things that he wanted Zilisch to do for the next two or three years.

Making his Cup debut was on the list. However, Zilisch, who is a member of Trackhouse Racing’s driver development program, wasn’t so sure about it. Speaking of the same in an episode of NASCAR Daily with Mamba Smith, the JR Motorsports newcomer said (8:00 onwards),

“I remember two years ago when me and Josh Wise were sitting down, and he was kind of setting up a plan for what he wanted me to do for the next two to three years and then in 2025 making my Cup debut was on that list and I was like, 'Man, that's never gonna happen, like, that's way too soon!'

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is scheduled for Sunday, March 2. This means that Connor Zilisch is just days away from his big day.

“Now it's race week and I'm like, it's actually happening,” he exclaimed.

Last year, Connor Zilisch made four starts with JR Motorsports, including a double overtime victory in the General Tire 100 at The Glen (Watkins Glen International). Notably, that was his debut race at the famous 2.45-mile racetrack located in New York State.

Connor Zilisch opens up about expectations for his NASCAR Cup Series debut

Connor Zilisch recently spoke with Jeff Gluck of The Athletic, circling out expectations for his series debut. He knows dominating the field will be difficult and so, all he wants is a too-10 or perhaps even a top-5 finish.

“Do I think I can wear out the field? No,” Zilisch said. “You see other guys come into Cup who are road course ringers – other than (Shane van Gisbergen) – like ex-F1 drivers, and they don’t just go out and dominate. I definitely want to be competitive and run inside the top 10, but wearing out the field is a whole different thing in the Cup Series.”

However, Zilisch will be the second youngest driver to make their Cup Series debut after three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano, who achieved the feat when he was 18 years and 114 days old. Zilisch will turn 19 on July 22.

Interestingly, Zilisch made his Truck Series debut with Spire Motorsports at COTA as well. The day was March 15, 2024. He started from the pole and finished fourth in the race.

