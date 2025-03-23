Dale Jr.’s NASCAR prodigy Justin Allgaier beats Kyle Larson and Co. to win $100,000 at Homestead Miami

Justin Allgaier posted a back-to-back win at Homestead-Miami Speedway, earning him the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash prize money. He beat opponents like Kyle Larson and triumphed over a separate Dash 4 Cash category against the other three eligible drivers.

Ad

Allgaier, who drives for Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JR Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, secured one of the four Dash 4 Cash spots after winning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last week. His first-place finish at Homestead-Miami gave him the six-digit prize money and his second win of the 2025 season.

NASCAR Insider Peter Stratta took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro pilot's race win on Saturday.

"@J_Allgaier [Justin Allgaier] wins the race and the #Dash4Cash bonus! His first ever @HomesteadMiami top-five and it's a second-straight win," Stratta wrote.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Dash 4 Cash at Homestead-Miami Speedway is just the first of four times the program will be available in 2025. Justin Allgaier bested other qualified eligible drivers for the $100,000 prize money, including Jesse Love, Austin Hill, and Sam Mayer.

The Hard Rock Bet 300 witnessed Sam Mayer and Austin Hill finish second and third, respectively. 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson scored a fourth-place finish, with Sheldon Creed rounding out the top five finishing list.

Ad

Justin Allgaier drove the No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro to victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway - Source: Imagn

The upcoming tracks hosting the Dash 4 Cash program are Martinsville Speedway (March 29), Bristol Motor Speedway (April 12), and Rockingham Speedway (April 19). Allgaier has automatically qualified for the Dash 4 Cash fight at Martinsville for winning at Homestead-Miami.

Ad

"It feels great": Justin Allgaier on winning $100,000 at Homestead-Miami

Justin Allgaier shared his thoughts on winning the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash prize money at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The 38-year-old driver said he felt great after forgetting he was also racing for the prize money.

In a post-race interview, Allgaier said (via NASCAR):

"It feels great because I forgot that was even a thing today after the way the race went." [1:28]

Ad

The defending series champion thanked Xfinity for sponsoring the midseason program.

"Huge thanks to Xfinity and Comcast for all you do for the sport. That last restart was as fast as the Xfinity mobile but the rest of it wasn't," Allgaier said.

"So much fun today. I love being a part of the sport and it's really cool when you have a day like today," he concluded.

Ad

Ad

The Homestead-Miami win further solidified Justin Allgaier's top-seed spot in the standings with 249 points. He is 20 points clear of runner-up Sam Mayer, followed by Jesse Love, Austin Hill, and Sheldon Creed.

Moreover, the Illinois native has led the most laps at 264 after six races in the 2025 season.

The next race weekend will be held at Martinsville Speedway, the first short track contest of the year. The Marine Corps 250 will commence on March 29 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the Xfinity race on The CW Network for the TV coverage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback