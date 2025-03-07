Dale Jr.’s NASCAR prodigy makes a startling admission after a shunting Cup debut: “I don’t wanna go into races I don’t feel like I can compete in”

Connor Zilisch recently discussed what lies ahead for him in the Cup Series following a disappointing end to his debut in the division at COTA. Zilisch appeared in NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour podcast, where he made a few admissions about the future.

Connor Zilisch is embarking on his first full-time Xfinity Series season, driving the #88 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, which is co-owned by two-time Xfinity champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. Last year, he got a brief introduction to the series, competing in four races for JRM, including his debut in the Mission 200 at Watkins Glen.

Zilisch's Cup debut in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix ended prematurely after making contact with an out-of-control Daniel Suarez. Since he was the first driver to retire, the youngster finished last. Now, Connor Zilisch believes that while he does want to compete in more races, he wouldn't want to drive at tracks where he could 'make a fool' of himself.

"To race in the cup series, the car is so different, right? You got to get experience in the car to be prepared when you make that jump to full-time. And, you know, I don't want to rush myself at all. I don't want to go into races I don't feel like I can compete in. But, you know, when there are races that I feel like I'll be ready for and I can at least go out and not make a fool myself. I definitely want to get that experience," he said.

"Even Joey says, you know, the car is so different. You're not going to be learning too much in the Xfinity car and the Truck versus the Cup car. So definitely the more reps I can get the better," Zilisch added.

While Connor Zilisch's Cup debut was not as fruitful as he'd have liked, his day in the Xfinity Series' Focused Health 250 at COTA was one of the most dominant performances in his NASCAR career. He drove down victory lane last Saturday (March 1), marking the season's first victory for Dale Jr.'s JRM.

Dale Jr. delivers a clear message following Connor Zilisch’s COTA regret

Connor Zilisch and his JRM teammate Carson Kvapil were trading metal in the final laps of the Xfinity Series race at COTA when Kvapil lost his front right tire, eventually losing the race to his JRM counterpart. Following the end of the race, Dale Jr. shared his thoughts on the result of both drivers who are teammates, but also competitors.

"You learn over the course of your career, I think, to be a good teammate and try to help your teammates when you can, because that's gonna come around and help you[...]If you got four, and in this case, five cars that are very good cars, and five very capable race car drivers, they're going to hit, they're going to hit, they're going to run up front, they're going to have to battle each other for positions," said Dale Jr.

Meanwhile, the next race for Zilisch would be the GOVX 200 at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, March 8, scheduled to run at 5:00 PM Eastern time.

