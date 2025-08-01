Dale Jr.‘s nephew Jeffrey Earnhardt reshares a “big announcement” supported by NASCAR YouTuber Cleetus McFarland

  • NASCAR
By Dipti Sood
Published Aug 01, 2025 23:44 GMT
NASCAR: Coke Zero Sugar 400-Qualifying - Source: Imagn
Jeffery Earnhardt (7) sits in his car during qualifying for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.- Source: Imagn

Jeffrey Earnhardt, the nephew of NASCAR legend Dale Jr., shared his reaction to a major announcement made by popular YouTuber Cleetus McFarland. The update, shared through social media, reveals a major new development for the 2026 Florida Man Games.

This event is a chaotic, off-the-wall game that brings together athletic competition with full-blown absurdity. The announcement was first posted on Instagram by a page run by organizers of the now-viral event.

Cleetus McFarland, known for turning wild automotive stunts into massive YouTube entertainment, is connected to the Games through his ownership of the Freedom Factory, a racetrack located in Bradenton, Florida — and the new venue for the Games.

The post confirmed that the Florida Man Games will move to the Freedom Factory for the 2026 edition, marking a major shift in scale, atmosphere, and location. The caption of the post teased details about the event:

“BIG ANNOUNCEMENT, Y’ALL. The Florida Man Games has a NEW HOME… and it’s a wild one. We’re bringin’ the wild to The Freedom Factory in Bradenton, Florida — a lawless coliseum of concrete chaos, where engines roar and legends are born.”
Jeffrey Earnhardt appeared in full support of McFarland's newest project. He shared the post on his Instagram story and also left a comment, writing:

"Let's goooooo!!!"

Scheduled for February 21, 2026, the event promises “mud, mayhem, and maximum freedom”. Tickets are already on sale.

The Freedom Factory, a retired asphalt oval track, is now being billed as the perfect stage for this competition. The post teased events like beer-fueled strength challenges, backyard brawls, and catalytic converter tosses — essentially the kind of Florida-centric chaos the event is known for.

“And this ain’t the last big domino to fall I hear” — Dale Jr. hints at more NASCAR schedule changes

Dale Jr. recently reacted to breaking news regarding the NASCAR Cup Series 2026 schedule. In response to journalist Jeff Gluck’s post about Mexico City being left off the 2026 NASCAR calendar, Dale Jr. commented:

“And this ain't the last big domino to fall I hear.”

The Mexico City race, which made history as NASCAR’s first international points-paying event since 1958, won’t return in 2026. The main reason for its removal is the FIFA World Cup, scheduled to take place across Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. from June 11 to July 19, 2026. Organizers found it difficult to work around the packed global sporting calendar and logistical hurdles with teams, officials, and venues.

Dale Jr.’s comment hints that this isn’t the only shake-up in store. With NASCAR already finalizing major location changes, more schedule news is likely on the horizon. The loss of Mexico City is expected to be offset by Chicagoland Speedway’s return. NASCAR last raced there in 2019. The 1.5-mile oval, located in Joliet, Illinois, is owned by NASCAR and provides a solid replacement, both logistically and commercially.

The 2026 schedule will also include Bowman Gray Stadium, which will once again host the Clash exhibition ahead of the Daytona 500, scheduled for February 15.

Dale Jr., now a full-time team owner with JR Motorsports, remains closely tied to the sport. His team won the 2024 Xfinity Series championship with Justin Allgaier and continues to be a top contender. Earlier this year, JR Motorsports also secured victory in the Mexico Xfinity race with Daniel Suarez behind the wheel — a bright spot in the team's ongoing success story.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
