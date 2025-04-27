Dale Jr.'s nephew Jeffrey Earnhardt’s day ruined by Katherine Legge and Aric Almirola’s disaster

Saturday’s Xfinity race at Talladega saw three drivers, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Katherine Legge, and Aric Almirola, fall prey to a major, multi-car pileup that ended their day. Per reports, the mishap happened due to a miscommunication between Almirola and his spotter, Tyler Allen.

With just 13 laps to go, Almirola attempted to move up the track and line up in front of Legge, who was running 15th then. But the JGR driver was a bit too late. He brushed against the nose of Legge’s No. 32 Chevy, thus initiating a crash that collected Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s nephew, Jeffrey Earnhardt, and brought out the fourth caution of the day.

All three drivers were handed DNFs, but for Katherine Legge, it was her third straight DNF in three NASCAR starts this year. The IMSA veteran is currently under a part-time schedule that allows her to run 14 races this season in the NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series with Jordan Anderson Racing and Live Fast Motorsports, respectively.

Like Legge, Jeffrey Earnhardt is also under a part-time schedule driving the No. 24 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota. Saturday’s race was the first of multiple starts that Earnhardt is expected to make in 2025.

He made select starts with SHR last year as well. His best finish, a P8, came at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 24. RCR’s Austin Hill won the race, marking his second consecutive victory of the season.

Hill won this year’s race at Atlanta as well. It marked his first victory of 2025, which also got him an automatic spot in the playoffs. Next up for the drivers is the Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway, which is scheduled for May 3.

Jeffrey Earnhardt reflects on teaming up with a longtime NASCAR partner in 2025

Earlier this year, ForeverLawn, a leader in the synthetic turf industry that provides artificial grass solutions across the United States and Canada, announced that they were going to join forces with Jeffrey Earnhardt in 2025. This extends a partnership that began back in 2020.

Needless to say, Earnhardt was elated after landing yet another sponsorship deal with his longtime partner. In a statement, he said (via Catchfence),

“I’m very excited to have ForeverLawn back as a partner this year. They are family to me, and I know Sam and everyone on the team feel the same way. They continue to grow the company and launch incredible products in the synthetic turf world. After last season’s races with the Sam Hunt team and the speed they showed, it only made sense to run it back.”

Besides the Louisville, Ohio-based company, featuring on Earnhardt’s No. 24 machine will be MD Body, PlayPros, Harvest Church, the Ark Encounter, the Creation Museum, the MNK Legacy Project, Precision Products, and ForeverLawn’s key strategic partner, Chosen Products. However, Earnhardt’s full race schedule with ForeverLawn is yet to be announced.

