Dale Jr.’s production delivers a two-word response to Chase Elliott’s three-word question about the Super Bowl

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Dirty Mo Media recently responded to Hendrick Motorsports driver chase Elliott's post on X with regard to the Super Bowl. Dale Jr. owns multi-million dollar production house Dirty Mo Media which provides a thorough and in depth coverage of the sport.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. followed in the footsteps of his legendary father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., making his mark in NASCAR by winning back-to-back Xfinity Series championships in 1998 and 1999. With 50 victories across the top two divisions, he enjoyed a successful career, though he never claimed a Cup Series title like his father’s seven championships.

The Super Bowl match-up between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs saw the Eagles win 40-22. However, ahead of the game, former Cup Series champion Chase Elliott took to X and asked his fans who they would be supporting.

"Who we taking? #SuperBowlLIX" Elliott wrote

Dale Jr.'s Dirty Mo Media, founded in 2019, responded to Elliott with a GIF of a penalty flag after a controversial call in the 59th running of the Super Bowl. During the game, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts connected with A.J. Brown, but a pass interference penalty negated the catch. Replays showed contact with Chiefs' Trent McDuffie, sparking debate over the referee's decision.

"The refs" Dirty Mo Media wrote

In Racing matters, pilot of Hendrick Motorsports #9 Chevy, Chase Elliott recently won the pre-season Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. The Georgia native dominated the field, providing the NASCAR community and his competitors with a glimpse of whtas in store for the 2025 Cup Series season.

"I want them to be more physical": Dale Jr. delivers explosive animosity about The Clash following Chase Elliott's triumph

Chase Elliott dominated the historic event at Bowman Gray Stadium, winning his heat race, securing pole position, and leading 171 of 200 laps. Denny Hamlin briefly took the lead near the halfway mark, but the former Cup Series champion swiftly reclaimed control to seal the victory.

Following the event, two-time Xfinity Series champion Dale Jr. expressed his views on Dirty Mo Media, discussing how the LCQ race was more action-packed than the 200 lap feature.

"I didn't love the main event, I want them to be more physical, I wanted that, they weren't, all right. But I'm not going to poo poo on the whole thing because oh, I didn't get exactly what I wanted in the main event. You know... I didn't want Chase (Elliott) to get spun out but Chase didn't get roughed up for the win." Dale Jr. said

"I mean Denny (Hamlin)... Chase kind of leaned on him a little bit and Denny just fell in behind him next corner and never touched him. I'm like, 'What are we doing?'... That's not what anybody that bought a ticket to that place wanted." (11:05) he added

Meanwhile, the Daytona 500 is scheduled for next Sunday February 16th at 2:30 PM ET. Catch the race live on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM.

