Dale Jr.’s sister Kelley Earnhardt welcomes $45M-worth NASCAR team owner as a guest on her podcast 

Kelley Earnhardt Miller, who co-owns and manages JR Motorsports with her brother Dale Jr., hosts a weekly podcast "Business of Motorsports." She welcomed her latest guest, RFK Racing co-owner Keselowski, who also competes full-time in the Cup Series in the No. 6 Ford, to discuss the sport.

Kelley has a degree in Business Administration from the University of North Carolina and previously worked as the VP of Sales at Action Performance. She also runs other businesses including the DEJ Management and Dirty Mo Media.

The two NASCAR team owners discussed the business side of the sport in the latest episode of the podcast.

Kelley is the co-owner and CEO of JR Motorsports, the NASCAR Xfinity Series team that debuted in 2005 and has won four championships in the series. JRM will debut in the Cup Series this season at the Daytona 500.

Defending Cup Series champion, Justin Allgaier will drive the No. 40 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at the first points race of the year next month.

Brad Keselowski explains his NASCAR team ownership decision to Kelley Earnhardt

In the episode with Kelley Earnhardt, Brad Keselowski talked about his discussion of taking part ownership in a team while competing full-time. The $45 million-worth Keselowski (as per Celebrity Net Worth) joined Roush Fenway Racing with co-owers Jack Roush and John W. Henry in 2022, which started as Roush Racing in 1988. The team added a third full-time car, No. 60 Ford to the Cup Series with driver Ryan Preece for the 2025 season.

Keselowski mentioned how being a driver can be easier because they don't have to worry about business issues like unpaid partners or unexpected expenses. However, he stated that the frustration over lack of control made him take ownership of RKF Racing.

"I bet your drivers would say the same thing: 'I’m glad I don’t have to worry about that.' But then there’s other moments where you’re like, 'Gosh, we were right on the cusp of winning, but we were missing this one piece,' and it’s something outside of my control as a driver, Keselowski said (04:15 onwards).

"You know, there’s a little bit of the control freak that I think we all have, where you’re like, 'Man, we were missing this one piece, I knew how to get it, couldn’t do it because I didn’t have the, you know, kind of the authority and command authority to do it.' So, I like that part of being an owner. That excites me," he added.

Keselowski had also started a racing team, Brad Keselowski Racing, in 2007 which closed in 2017.

