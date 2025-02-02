Dale Jr's wife Amy Earnhardt drops a 1-word verdict on daughter’s adorable shenanigans

Dale Earnhardt Jr's wife Amy Earnhardt shared a clip of their daughter's antics in an Instagram story as she seemingly played around with her father's equipment. She appeared to be Nicole, the youngest of their two daughters.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife regularly share their children's pictures on Instagram. Amy recently posted a video of who appears to be their younger daughter Nicole attempting her hand on her father's sim racing gig. As she seemingly tried to peel a sticker off, Amy called her name, which was met with a rather comic death stare from the four-year-old.

"She didn't know i was watching her... And Dad needs to close his critter gate," Amy wrote in the first story.

Dale Jr's wife Amy Earnhardt shares her daughters' adorable shenanigans (@mrsamyearnhardt on Instagram)

In the story that immediately followed this, Amy dropped a one-word reaction to the death stare that Nicole gave her upon being stopped.

"Criminal," Amy wrote.

Amy's follow-up story featuring Nicole (@mrsamyearnhardt on Instagram)

Dale Jr and Amy Earnhardt were engaged in 2015 after dating for a long time. That season, he won his 14th consecutive most popular NASCAR driver award and announced their marriage would be on New Year's Eve.

The couple announced their first pregnancy in 2017, and Isla Rose Earnhardt was born on April 30, 2018. Nicole was born two years later in October 2020.

Dale Jr reflects on the NASCAR pre-season Clash

The NASCAR Clash is a pre-season event held to mark the start of the year-long Cup Series season. While not all the drivers from the field participate in the race, it usually marks the presence of many iconic personalities. No points are awarded for the race.

This year, the Clash will be held at the Bowman Gray Stadium. The arena is hosting a NASCAR Cup Series event for the first time since 1971. For the past three years, the event was held at the Coliseum.

Reflecting on the Clash, Dale Jr. mentioned that the eligibility rules have been expanded, which guarantees the participation of more drivers in the race. He claims it takes away the "challenge of achieving," adding drivers don't get excited upon winning the Clash either.

"The Clash, as I’ve mentioned a million times, was about pole winners," Dale Jr said on his podcast (at 21:10). "You would even hear drivers mention it in their interviews as they won the pole. Drivers no longer go, ‘Hell yeah, I’m in The Clash.’ When you lost that, what have you done? You’ve made a mistake. I guess what I’m saying is this feeling like it’s necessary to make sure everybody’s always a part of it, takes away the challenge of achieving," Dale Earnhardt Jr. added.

The 2025 Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray is scheduled for Sunday, February 2 at 8 PM ET.

