Dale Jr.’s wife Amy Earnhardt drops 5-word verdict on latest government ban 

Amy Earnhardt, the wife of Dale Jr., recently shared her thoughts on the phasing out of the synthetic, petroleum-based dye in the country. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has decided to "phase out all petroleum-based synthetic dyes from the nation's food supply".

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Earnhardt’s story began in 2009. Dale Jr., the NASCAR star, hired Amy to work on his Kannapolis, North Carolina home as an interior designer. Their initial meeting was strictly professional, but both were later seen admitting to feeling an initial spark, but had to continue being professional.

A few months later, the two reconnected at a dinner party, and it was the start of their relationship. They kept their relationship private for the first two years, making their public debut at a NASCAR event in 2011. Eventually, Dale Jr. proposed to Amy in a church in Germany in 2015. The two got married on New Year’s Eve at Childress Vineyards in North Carolina.

Amy Earnhardt commented on the FDA's announcement by sharing a post that showcased this ban. She shared the post with the caption:

“This makes me very happy”

Screenshot via Instagram - @mrsamyearnhardt

The US Department of Health and Human Services and the Food and Drug Administration have recently announced plans to phase out all the petroleum-based synthetic food dyes from the American Food supply. They want all to be out of public consumption by the end of 2026 or early 2027. The move is led by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary. The initiative targets artificial dyes, including Red Dye #40 and Red Dye #3. The suggestion put forth by the FDA includes natural alternatives like beet juice, carrot juice, and other plant-based colourings.

The reasoning for this move has been the scientific evidence linking synthetic dyes to hyperactivity, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, obesity, diabetes, and cancer.

When Amy Earnhardt discussed how Dale Jr.'s retirement changed their daily life

After retiring from racing in 2017 due to health concerns, particularly multiple concussions, Dale Jr. and his wife Amy experienced a significant shift in their daily lives. Amy shared in a People Magazine interview that life became “a lot less stressful” once Dale stepped away from the pressures of racing. She explained that before retirement, much of their daily routine revolved around Dale’s performance on the track, something he didn’t fully realize until he retired.

"Life is a lot less stressful. Everything revolved around whether he did well or not in that race car. I don’t think he even realized it until he got out, how much it affected his day," she told People Magazine.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Isla Rose, shortly after, and the stability brought by Dale’s retirement allowed them to focus more on family life without the constant worry of injury.

