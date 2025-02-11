Dale Jr.'s wife Amy Earnhardt reveals Kendrick Lamar's flared jeans 'were a hit' at their house during Super Bowl weekend

Amy Earnhardt, wife of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr., recently took to social media to praise the flared jeans that Kendrick Lamar wore during his appearance on the Super Bowl's halftime show. Amy shared a post by @elleusa on her Instagram story, claiming that the jeans were a hit in the Earnhardt household on Super Bowl Sunday and asked Dale Jr. if she was right.

According to the post by Elle, Kendrick Lamar wore a pair of Nike Air DT Max ’96s, a $68,000 Rahaminov brooch, and a pair of light-wash #Celine bootcut jeans during his epic SuperBowl halftime performance. The post also noted that Lamar’s jeans quickly became a talking point in the fashion world. The same was true for Amy and her family.

"These jeans were a hit in our house last night! Am I right @dalejr," she wrote on her IG Story.

Screengrab of Amy Earnhardt's Instagram Story (@mrsamyearnhardt via Instagram)

During the halftime show at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome, Lamar was introduced by Samuel L. Jackson, who was dressed in his Uncle Sam costume. The performance opened with dancers entering the stage from a Buick GNX, leading Lamar to start his performance with an unreleased song teased during the release of his album "GNX."

Lamar’s list of songs included hits like HUMBLE, DNA, and a new number called Squabble Up. SZA, Serena Williams, and DJ Mustard made special guest appearances alongside the rapper, with dancers dressed in red, white, and blue tracksuits creating a patriotic vibe.

A standout moment of the performance was Lamar's decision to perform Not Like Us, despite the controversy surrounding the song. Due to a defamation lawsuit filed by Drake over the track’s lyrics, Lamar self-censored the disputed section during the live show.

Dale Jr. calls his Cup Series debut a 'dream come true'

Dale Jr. will soon celebrate a major milestone as a NASCAR team owner. His Xfinity Series team, JR Motorsports, is set to debut in the Cup Series and will compete in the prestigious Daytona 500. The team will field 2024 Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier in the No. 40 Chevrolet Camaro.

Country music star Chris Stapleton’s whiskey brand, Traveller Whiskey, will serve as the primary sponsor for the team's Cup Series entry. Reflecting on the upcoming race, Earnhardt Jr. described the experience as a long-awaited dream finally coming true.

"It’s still sinking in. I did tell Kelley (his sister) that I wanted to be present for all the moments. ...I want to be involved or at least a witness to everything," Dale Jr. was quoted as saying by NBC Sports.

"I’m going to be on pit road when the car is pushed out for qualifying. I’ll be there when it’s going out for practice. I’ll be there when they unload it on Wednesday at the race track. I want to go through tech. I want to see everything. I don’t know what’s realistic because there will be some other obligations, but I’m approaching this like it’s a one and only opportunity, a dream come true," he added.

It may or may not be Dale Jr.'s only chance to field a car in the Cup Series, let alone in the Daytona 500. However, Justin Allgaier will have to qualify in the four remaining spots after the 36 chartered cars to make it on the starting grid of the Great American Race.

