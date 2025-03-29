Dale Jr.’s wife Amy Earnhardt shares drink of her choice on her girls night out 

Dale Jr.'s wife, Amy Earnhardt, shared an image of her toast before a girls' night out with her friends. Amy shares a podcast with her husband, Earnhardt Jr., called "Bless your Hardt." She often posts clips from the podcast and glimpses from her family life on social media.

Amy Earnhardt and Earnhardt Jr. have been married for eight years, after getting hitched on New Year's Eve, 2016, at Childress Vineyards in Lexington, North Carolina. The couple welcomed their first child, Isla Rose Earnhardt, on April 30, 2018. Their second daughter, Nicole Lorraine Earnhardt, was born in October 2020.

In the Instagram story shared by Amy, she toasts with two friends, clinking glasses of 'Tequila Espresso Martinis', before heading out to a Brooks and Dunn concert. With the caption:

Brooks n Dunn prep!

Amy Earnhardt's drink of choice. Source : @Instagram/mrsamyearnhardt

Earnhardt Jr. and Amy launched "Hard Rock Vodka" in partnership with Sugarlands Distilling Co. in 2022. The alcohol brand was voted Best Craft Vodka two years in a row in USA Today's readers' choice awards for 2023 and 2024.

Amy Earnhardt reveals intimidating first experience at race track among Dale Jr. fans

Amy Earnhardt shared her first impression attending a race with husband Dale Earnhardt Jr., describing it as an overwhelming experience. Prior to dating the racing star, Amy had a life far away from the race tracks, working as the Director of an interior design studio. Amy first met Earnhardt Jr. when he hired her firm for his home's Interior work in 2009.

Keeping their relationship private for two years, Amy and Dale Jr. made their first public appearance at the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Champions Week Awards Ceremony in December 2011. Sitting for an interview with Kenny Wallace, Amy opened up about her first NASCAR race experience and said,

"Honestly when we first went to the racetrack and were in the environment around race fans I didn’t really know what to expect but I was blown away and I was scared at the same time. Scared of like misstepping scared of getting lost, scared being in the wrong place the wrong time and getting stepped on or pushed out of the way I don’t know.”

On the racing side, Earnhardt Jr. won two Xfinity Series championships back-to-back in 1998 and 1999. Transitioning to the Cup Series, he's amassed 56 Cup victories, including two wins at Daytona in 2004 and 2014. Until he retired in 2017, Earnhardt Jr. had won the most popular driver award from 2003.

Moreover, the 50-year-old co-owns JR Motorsports with his sister, Kelly Earnhardt Miller, and has achieved multiple Xfinity Series Championships with the team. He's also competed part-time in the Xfinity Series with his team's No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro. Earnhardt Jr. currently works as a color commentator for Amazon and TNT's NASCAR coverage.

