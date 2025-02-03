Dale Jr.’s wife Amy Earnhardt shares her elegant “date night” setup amid Bowman Gray Clash 

NASCAR team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy Earnhardt spent their Sunday date night with some racing and sushi. The former NASCAR driver met Amy when she was hired to design Dale's home in Florida. The couple married at Richard Childress vineyard in 2016 and have two daughters together, Isla Rose and Nicole Lorraine.

In her latest Instagram story, Amy posted a picture of her food and the NASCAR exhibition race on a mobile. The Cookout Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium ended last Sunday with Chase Elliott winning the 200-lap race at the quarter-mile track in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

"Date night," Amy wrote.

Amy's Instagram story. Source: @mrsamyearnhardt on Instagram

Dale Jr. and Amy also own a vodka brand, High Rock Vodka, which they launched in 2022, in partnership with Sugarlands Distilling Company.

"A fun way to share stories and antics" - Amy Earnhardt set to launch her podcast

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy are starting a new podcast called Bless Your Hardt. The podcast begins this Thursday (Feb. 6), and will focus on their marriage, parenting and daily life.

The JR Motorsports co-owner retired from full-time racing in the NASCAR Cup Series after the 2017 season and now works as a broadcaster for the series. Dale Jr. has hosted the Dale Jr. Download podcast for over a decade at Dirty Mo Media, which is the home of many other popular shows.

"We’re really excited to invite everyone into the crazy, beautiful, and sometimes messy world we live in. I’ve been interested in doing a podcast for a while now and have just been waiting for the right fit. 'Bless Your Hardt' is going to be a fun way to share stories and antics about what it’s like to juggle life, marriage and parenting life in the Earnhardt house. Looking forward to another project with Dale and hope our listeners enjoy," Amy said (via Dirty Mo Media).

Dirty Mo Media launched a new podcast series last November, "Herm & Schrader" by former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace and Ken Schrader. Dale Jr's sister Kelley Earnhardt Miller also hosts "Business of Motorsports" at the network.

Meanwhile, Dale Jr. will start his new multi-year contract with Amazon and TNT for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season this year. He will also return to racing in some of the zMAX CARS Tour races.

The Cup Series regular season will start with the first points race, the Daytona 500 on Sunday (Feb. 16), at Daytona International Speedway. It will be broadcast on FOX.

