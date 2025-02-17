Dale Jr.’s wife Amy Earnhardt shares picture with 3-word reaction to Daytona 500 featuring her two daughters 

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s wife Amy Earnhardt shared a story on her Instagram account on February 16 as she uploaded a picture of her two daughters celebrating the 2025 Daytona 500 with a three-word caption.

Amy Earnhardt uploaded a picture of her daughter Isla and Nicole looking at the fireworks at the Daytona International Speedway as Williams Byron became a back-to-back winner at the prestigious race on Sunday. However, the race was special for the Earnhardt family for a different reason as the JR Motorsport team, co-owned by Dale Jr. made its Cup Series debut at Daytona.

Amy Earnhardt’s daughter Isla dressed up in pink overalls whereas Nicole wore blue denim overalls as they admired the fireworks.

“ What a day!” Amy Earnhardt wrote in the caption.

Image credits: Instagram/@mrsamyearnhardt

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JR Motorsports made its debut at Daytona with Justin Allgaier behind the wheel of the No.40 Chevrolet. The former NASCAR driver partnered up with 10-time Grammy winner Chris Stapleton for the entry and was sponsored by the Buffalo Trace Distillery.

The distillery’s Traveller Whiskey was featured as the sponsor of the car, and the No.40 was chosen because of the Blend No. 40 used by the corporation in every bottle of Traveller Whiskey.

Justin Allgaier qualified P19 for the 67th running of the Daytona 500, which was an above-average result for a team making its NASCAR debut. However, the No.40 lost positions over the duration of the race and was outside the Top 20 during the final restart.

The crash between Denny Hamlin and Austin Cindric which collected other drivers helped Allgaier make up positions on the penultimate lap, as he finished P9, marking a brilliant Top 10 result for JR Motorsports in the Cup Series debut.

Amy Earnhardt reveals how husband Dale Jr. ‘blew her away’ with the marriage proposal

Amy Earnhardt was featured on Kenny Wallace's YouTube channel in a video uploaded on January 16, 2025, and detailed how Dale Jr. proposed to her. The NASCAR driver found out details about his German ancestors and took Amy to a small town of about 500 people.

On the second day, he took his wife to a Church in the town. Amy wandered around the Church, and when she looked back, she saw Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his knees. She said,

“I literally just look at him like, 'What? Are you sure?' He starts going through his whole speel, Kelley is crying already, and then he gives me the ring. And then we had a few moments afterwards as Kelley and LW and Martin all walk out. I am like, 'Are you sure-sure? Are you sure?'

“Up until that moment we'd had so many conversations about not getting married that I never thought it would happen and I was okay with that and we were there for the ancestory. So it totally blew me away, but he really knocked it out of the park,” said Amy Earnhardt (52:40 onwards).

Dale Jr. and Amy got engaged in 2015 and tied the knot a year later in 2016 on New Year's Eve.

