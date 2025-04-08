Dale Jr.’s Xfinity driver pens a ‘heartbroken’ message for NASCAR team owner Shige Hattori’s tragic death 

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s NASCAR Xfinity Series driver, Sammy Smith, expressed grief over the passing of Shigeaki Hattori, a driver-turned-team owner in series like the Craftsman Truck and ARCA Menards. He once drove one of Hattori's racecars while competing as an Xfinity rookie in 2023.

According to the Huntersville Police Department, Shigeaki Hattori, 61, was cruising along NC Highway 73 when his 2025 Toyota Crown moved to the opposing traffic and crashed with another vehicle, resulting in his tragic death. The incident remains under investigation, though investigators ruled out speed or impairment.

Speaking about the late race team owner, Sammy Smith shared his thoughts on X (formerly) and wrote:

"Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Shige Hattori. Grateful for the opportunity to drive for him in ARCA back in 2023. Thinking of his family and everyone at HRE (Hattori Racing Enterprises)."

Sammy Smith partnered with Shigeaki Hattori's Hattori Racing Enterprises in the 2023 General Tire 200 at Sonoma Raceway. Piloting the #81 Toyota, the Iowa native finished second behind Ryan Preece. Other notable entrants include William Sawalich, Cole Custer, and Parker Retzlaff.

HRE was one of the teams Smith drove for in the ARCA Menards Series, along with Joe Gibbs Racing and the now-defunct Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Fast forward to today, the 20-year-old is in his second year driving the #8 Chevrolet Camaro SS for JR Motorsports, Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s championship-winning Xfinity team. He races alongside teammates Carson Kvapil, Connor Zilisch, and Justin Allgaier.

The latest X post follows the Darlington race weekend, where the youngster bagged his third top-10 finish of the year in ninth place. Brandon Jones took the checkered flag ahead of Chase Elliott and Justin Allgaier, respectively.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shows support to Sammy Smith following chaotic Martinsville outing

As a show of support, Dale Earnhardt Jr. sat in Sammy Smith's pit box on Saturday. The Darlington stop was the first race since Smith was criticized for his last-lap antics with Taylor Gray at Martinsville Speedway.

For the uninitiated, Smith wrecked Gray out of the lead on the final lap at Martinsville. The #8 driver got pushed to finish 10th behind race winner Austin Hill before NASCAR fined him $25,000 and docked him 50 points. He later issued a public apology to Gray and Joe Gibbs Racing for the incident.

In an X post by NASCAR Insider Jeff Gluck, Dale Earnhardt Jr.. showed up at the Track Too Tough to Tame for his young talent.

"Dale Jr. is on site at Darlington today. As he said at the end of his podcast this week, he drove down so he can sit on Sammy Smith’s pit box as a show of support after Smith’s rough week post-Martinsville," Gluck wrote.

After the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway, Sammy Smith ranked 11th in the standings. He once sat in seventh place before falling outside the top 10 when the 50-point penalty was imposed.

Next on the calendar is Bristol Motor Speedway. The 300-lap short track race is scheduled for April 12 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The CW Sports is tasked with covering the entire 2025 Xfinity Series season.

