Dale Jr. sets the record straight on the “main concern” sparked by NASCAR president Steve Phelps’ comments

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has shared his thoughts on NASCAR president Steve Phelps' comments regarding the potential entry of new Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) into the sport. Currently, NASCAR features three OEMs- Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota.

Following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., Dale Jr. carved out his legacy in NASCAR. He captured consecutive Xfinity Series championships in 1998 and 1999 and amassed 50 victories across NASCAR’s top two divisions. However, despite his success, he never secured a Cup Series title like his father, who won the coveted title on seven occasions.

In a recent post on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Dirty Mo Media, the former champion highlighted NASCAR president Steve Phelps' repeated discussions about new OEMs potentially entering the sport. However, Earnhardt Jr. noted that Phelps spoke with greater certainty this time.

"Steve Phelps made a few comments. He reiterated comment that he's made multiple times that there are OEMs interested in coming into the sport. This time he added, this is no bullsh*t. I was like, alright, you know what? I believe he's telling the truth. I guess the main bother, the main concern for me or the main worry is like, what are we willing to do to get to get them in. Oh man, I'm not gonna like any of it. Is it hybrid engines? Is it less horsepower?" Dale Earnhardt Jr. said.

On being asked by his co-host why he thinks the changes will be bad while suggesting that the changes might be good for the sport, Dale Jr. responded:

"If that's true, I think we would have heard that rumor and I think we would all be going, get their ass in here. That would automatically make them probably a fan favorite just because they would be given credit for bringing the power back."

Meanwhile, Dale Jr.'s NASCAR team JR Motorsports is all set to debut in the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 16. JRM, powered by Chevrolet, competes full-time in the Xfinity Series. However, its title-winning driver Justin Allgaier will pilot the #40 Chevy on the return of the Cup Series' regular season.

Justin Allgaier's team owner Dale Jr. reflects on the Daytona 500 decision

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shed light on his team's decision to run in the Daytona 500. Dale Jr., who has won the prestigious race twice, believes the decision is the beginning of 'more opportunities' coming JRM's way.

In an episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast, the former Xfinity Series champion spoke with JRM's co-owner Kelley Earnhardt and said:

"We're in a position where we can't go down, we're starting at the bottom. I personally hope that this is the start of more opportunities for us to compete at the Cup level. Should it be a situation where it's very challenging, it would only motivate us to continue to go back. When we don't entirely succeed at something, we retool and try again."

The Daytona 500 will start at 2:30 PM Eastern time on Sunday. Fans can tune into FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM to catch the action.

