Dale Jr. shares an adorable photo and heartfelt note for Kelley Earnhardt after JRM’s 100th Xfinity win at Indy 

Dale Jr. shared a childhood picture with his big sister and JR Motorsports CEO Kelley Earnhardt after rookie Connor Zilisch won the 100th Xfinity race for the team.Justin Allgaier led much of Saturday's Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and appeared poised to deliver JRM its milestone win. However, a late‑race incident with Kyle Larson ended his charge, and Sam Mayer gave Zilisch a helpful push to take control on lap 99 of 100. The 19-year-old held off Mayer by 0.339 seconds to lock in the 100‑win moment.Dale Jr. shared the heartfelt note on X, writing:&quot;Congrats for being the incredible business mind that she is. A great sister too. Built a really great race team that has provided opportunity and success to many.&quot;Kelley replied to Dale Jr.'s post to share her thanks and acknowleded their teamwork.&quot;Thanks brother. As evidenced by this picture, we have made a great team all of our lives professionally and personally! Our family history, your talents and my talents along with a whole lot of other awesome people’s talents have built this together!&quot; Kelley wrote.Kelley has led JR Motorsports since 2001. She joined the company as general manager six months after their father's death. She held a business degree from UNC‑Charlotte and had worked in marketing and merchandising before that. Over two decades, Kelley grew JRM into a championship program with multiple titles and race wins. She became CEO of all Dale Jr. companies, including JR Motorsports, Dirty Mo Media and DEJ Management in 2022.&quot;It takes a lot of us&quot; - Dale Jr. on JRM's multiple winsDale Earnhardt Jr. also commended JRM's depth and consistency after Zilisch, who earned his third consecutive Xfinity win to bring his total to five this season, helped lift the team's momentum. In a post‑race interview with The CW, the 50‑year‑old shared his gratitude for the team’s engine shop and Hendrick Motorsports.&quot;We've got great race cars, a good race car underneath him [Zilisch] to do what he needed to do. So, it takes a lot of us and want to thank the engine shop. Hendrick Motorsports engine shop, that’s what wins races in places like this and at Dover,&quot; Dale Jr. said.Zilisch, who turned 19 this month, became the youngest driver ever to win an Xfinity race at Indianapolis. He took over the No. 88 full-time this year and has won at COTA, Sonoma, Dover, and IMS.Meanwhile, Justin Allgaier in the No. 7 car, who leads the Xfinity points standings, has won thrice, including at Homestead. Sammy Smith claimed one win at Rockingham when Jesse Love was disqualified at Rockingham Speedway in April.