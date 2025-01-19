NASCAR Xfinity team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. took a jibe at fellow driver and team owner Brad Keselowski after the Detroit Lions’ tough 45-31 playoff loss to the Washington Commanders.

The Lions entered the game as favorites but struggled with turnovers while the Commanders, with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, made no mistakes. Now, the Commanders will move on to the NFC Championship for the first time in decades, to play either the Los Angeles Rams or the Philadelphia Eagles. Dale Jr. teased $45M-worth Keselowski (according to Celebrity Net Worth), a loyal Lions fan after the Saturday night defeat on X.

"Somebody check on @keselowski," Dale Jr. wrote.

Michigan native Keselowski also attended an NFL game earlier this month between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings with his older brother Brian and wrote:

"Had a great time last night in Detroit. What an atmosphere. They really know how to get a crowd going for the big games. Can’t wait to see where we go in the playoffs. 1 seed, offense is so good and defense played great last night. Possible some of our injured guys come back too."

2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion Keselowski will return to the Cup Series for his team, RFK Racing in the No. 6 Ford Mustang Dark Horse this year.

"Feeling still like an extended celebration" - Dale Jr. on NASCAR Cup Series debut

Dale Earnhardt Jr's JR Motorsports will debut in the Cup Series at the season opener race, Daytona 500 this February with NASCAR Xfinity Series defending champion Justin Allgaier.

The Xfinity team currently field four full-time drivers in the series, Allgaier, Carson Kvapil, Sammy Smith, and Connor Zilisch. Allgaier, who has had two starts at the Daytona 500, will drive the No. 40 Chevrolet in partnership with 10-time Grammy Award-winning artist Chris Stapleton. Buffalo Trace Distillery and Traveller Whiskey will sponsor the team.

"And I think too, it’s Justin and him coming off the championship and this feeling still like an extended celebration of that and it’s Traveller’s first experience and allowing them to have a little skin in the game in terms of they were involved, they were very particular about the design of the car, and we all compromised a bit. Them having this number they identify with is I think fair and important," Dale Jr. said.

Dale Jr. co-owns JRM with his sister Kelly Earnheart Miller, Rick Hendrick, and L.W. Miller. JRM, which debuted in the series in 2005, has won four Xfinity driver championships and one owner championship. It does not own a charter and will have to compete with nine entries for four spots at 2025 the Daytona 500.

