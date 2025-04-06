Dale Jr. throws shade at RCR’s “one to mentor” personality in NASCAR

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jr. threw subtle shade at Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill for his role in the Martinsville Speedway wreckfest. He laughed off the idea of the #21 RCR Chevy driver mentoring inexperienced drivers in the second-tier series.

Ad

Hill, one of the veteran drivers in the Xfinity Series, was involved in multiple incidents with JR Motorsports drivers at Martinsville. He triggered a chain-reaction incident that sent Carson Kvapil spinning and later traded paint with the rookie in a separate run-in during the final stage.

Following the litany of racing incidents at Martinsville, NASCAR held an Xfinity Series drivers-only meeting the next weekend at Darlington Raceway. Veteran drivers like Justin Allgaier and Hill were allowed to voice their thoughts on how to improve racing etiquette in the series.

Ad

Trending

Responding to a meme comparing Austin Hill to a T-Rex chasing Xfinity Series drivers, Dale Jr. took a jab at the 30-year-old RCR driver. The JR Motorsports co-owner chuckled at the idea of Hill mentoring younger drivers.

"To hear he spoke up in the Xfinity all drivers meeting to suggest he could be one to mentor the kids was the best laugh I had all week," he wrote on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sammy Smith, from Dale Earnhardt Jr's JR Motorsports stable, found himself at the center of controversy at Martinsville Speedway after wrecking Taylor Gray on the final lap, ultimately gifting the win to Austin Hill during the overtime restart.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dale Jr. was critical of his #8 JR Motorsports driver, who received a 50-point penalty and a $25,000 fine. Following the rough weekend, in a gesture of support for the 20-year-old, the team co-owner traveled to Darlington Raceway and sat atop the #8 Chevy team's pit box.

Dale Jr. opens up about Team Penske's tribute to 'The Intimidator'

Team Penske and Austin Cindric are paying tribute to NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt during the Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway. The #2 Ford Mustang will feature the iconic yellow and blue paint scheme from Dale Sr.'s early Cup Series days, when he drove the #2 car for Rod Osterlund.

Ad

Dale Jr. lauded Team Penske and Cindric for their effort in replicating the iconic paint scheme. The 50-year-old said the tribute holds deep meaning for the Earnhardt family and those who worked on the car.

"Lots of throwbacks get done multiple times, and in this case I'm very glad they do. @Team_Penske and @AustinCindric did a really great job. It means a lot to our family and the few team members still here with us to see this car honored and remembered." he wrote on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Austin Cindric lines up sixth on the grid for the Goodyear 400, ahead of his Penske teammates. Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron and Ryan Preece share the front row, ahead of Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe.

The 400-mile race is scheduled for this Sunday (Apr. 6) at 3:00 PM ET. Fans can catch the action live on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM radio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dheeraj Angadi Dheeraj is an F1 and NASCAR journalist, and has already garnered over 4 million reads during his short stint for Sportskeeda. He is steadfast in being thorough in research, combing through social media for the latest developments and fan sentiments, and specializes in writing reader-friendly content.



He is a fan of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, and roots for Kyle Larson in NASCAR. Dheeraj, who is a fan of McLaren among F1 constructors, would like to see the Buddh International Circuit return to the calendar.



In his free time, Dheeraj enjoys expanding his sports knowledge by watching and following football and basketball. Know More