“Dale would be pissed”: Michael Waltrip recalls decision to race at Rockingham following Daytona tragedy

Michael Waltrip, the NASCAR icon, recalled his decision to race after the passing of his friend and NASCAR legend, Dale Earnhardt Sr. Dale Sr. passed away at the 2001 Daytona 500, and Waltrip continued to race for the team in Rockingham.

Ad

The 2001 Daytona 500 was marked by a fatal crash on the last lap involving the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. As Earnhardt was blocking competitors Sterling Marlin and Ken Schrader, his car made light contact with Marlin’s, sending it to become loose and spin. This caused Earnhardt’s car to slide up the track and caused him to collide head-on with the unprotected concrete walls, causing head injuries. Injuries to which he succumbed that day. Michael Waltrip won the race that day, unaware of the death of his friend and team-owner, Dale Sr.

Ad

Trending

On Kevin Harvick’s Harvick Happy Hour, Michael Waltrip talked about the reaction that Dale Earnhardt would have had if the team, Dale Earnhardt Inc., didn’t continue the season after the tragedy. Waltrip recalled the press conference after he won the tragic race. He said that the hardest part of the entire ordeal on that unfortunate day was not the press conference but going back to work. He said:

"In my mind, there was going to be indecision. Do we go to Rockingham? Do we sit it out in honor? And we decided as collectively as a group and certainly correctly, Dale would be pissed if we didn't go to Rockingham. So, you know, we went down there and I just found through God and faith that the reason why I won that Daytona 500 that day is because it wasn't about me. You know, it was about the team and it was about Dale giving me this wonderful opportunity. And I believe when you come on this earth, your days are numbered. God knows when you're leaving and when it's your time, you're going."

Ad

He added:

"The press conference I thought worked good because I was able to share that story and tell people that I believe that Dale was in a better place and that's how I moved forward."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Michael Waltrip is a two-time Daytona 500 winner (2001 and 2003) in his 33-year career with 784 Cup Series starts. Beyond driving, Waltrip founded the Michael Waltrip Racing in 2006 which nurtured talents like Clint Bowyer and Martin Truex Jr., the same way he was nurtured in Dale Earnhardt Inc. by Dale Earnhardt Sr. He has since transitioned to broadcasting with FOX.

Michael Waltrip paid gratitude to 7-time NASCAR champion

Michael Waltrip expressed his gratitude towards fans and seven-time Cup Series champion Richard Petty in an Instagram post from January 2025. Waltrip shared a photo he received from a fan, featuring himself alongside The King, both of whom had autographed the image.

Ad

"I like to sign the memorabilia that the @nascar fans send. They usually come with nice notes saying how they cheered for me back in the day. But every now and then you receive a memory like this one, enjoying a moment with the King. And that really makes me thankful," he captioned.

Waltrip conveyed his appreciation for the memorabilia sent by fans and acknowledged the special significance of the photo with Petty.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More