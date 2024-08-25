"Dale Sr. didn't like Mike Skinner" - Kenny Wallace shares thoughts on NASCAR teammates

Kenny Wallace recently shared his thoughts on former NASCAR teammates with Charlie Marlow on YouTube. He talked about his experiences with different drivers and what it's like working as a team in racing. Wallace also discussed Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s dislike for Mike Skinner.

Kenny Wallace is a well-known former NASCAR driver for both his racing career and TV presence. Wallace set a NASCAR Xfinity Series record in 2011 with 547 starts. His career of about 25 years since1988 included nine wins in the Xfinity Series.

Wallace retired from NASCAR in 2015 and now races his No. 36 Toyota dirt car in over 30 dirt races annually. He also works as an analyst on NASCAR RaceDay and previously co-hosted "Late Shift" on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Wallace also hosts various podcasts and talk sessions and recently talked about the known tension between Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Mike Skinner.

“Back then, when I raced, it was all me. You know, Rusty did not like Ryan Newman, and Dale Sr. did not like Mike Skinner. That's just the way it was, you know what I mean? So, yeah, but I wished I could have gotten along with him. And yeah, he really upset me. Shane did. He was just mean,” Wallace said in the video (2:38).

Kenny Wallace noted that rivalries were common in the past and mentioned his difficulties with teammates like Shane Hmiel.

Kenny Wallace on Shane Hmiel other teammates

Wallace discussed Shane Hmiel, a teammate who was very talented but also difficult to get along with. Hmiel was known for his aggressive driving.

“Shane Hmiel had the most talent. Shane Hmiel was another Jeff Gordon, another Tim Richmond...I loved him but I wanted to ring his neck” Wallace said (00:15).

Wallace admitted he didn’t always get along with him and mentioned that Hmiel didn’t take advice well.

Shane Hmiel's career ended in 2006 after he failed a substance abuse test and was also banned from NASCAR for life. Later, Hmiel raced in dirt track events but severe accident in 2010 left him paralyzed.

Wallace shared a story about an incident at the Nashville track where he tried to give Miel some driving tips.

“I said you're too tight. I said you're pushing he goes, 'That’s just the way I like my car, old man, don’t tell me',” Wallace added. (01:24).

“Ward Burton said, ‘Man, hey buddy, I just want to say I was sorry I was never a good teammate to you'" said Wallace(02:38).

Kenny Wallace also mentioned Ken Schrader and Ward Burton. He said Schrader was “okay” but not someone he was very close to. He shared Burton's apology years later.

