“Damage is already done”: Kevin Harvick calls Ty Gibbs-Denny Hamlin comment 'unfair' as he claims good solution is impossible

On the latest episode of the Happy Hour podcast, former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick reacted to Joe Gibbs Racing competition director Chris Gabehart's comment on the Ty Gibbs and Denny Hamlin situation. During the podcast, Harvick found Gabehart's comment to be 'unfair' to the #54 Camry team.The incident between the two Joe Gibbs Racing drivers happened during the Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway last weekend. On lap 110 of the 301-lap race, Hamlin and Gibbs were neck-to-neck for the 11th spot. Following that, the #11 Toyota Camry XSE made contact with Gibbs' car and spun him out on the track.Following that, Chris Gabehart, who is also Denny Hamlin's former crew chief, expressed his take on the same and claimed that Gibbs should have allowed Hamlin a little more space. “[Denny] was probably looking for more of a break than he got. That’s what I would guess. That’s what I saw. The hard part is the 54 is trying to win races and trying to make a name for himself as well. So, everybody needs more space than they have. That sounds like racing to me,” he said.“Yeah, this is the type of conversation that, you know, when you run well, you’re fortunate enough to have to have every so often,” Gabehart explained. “And we’ll have to have that conversation again. But I think there’s a reasonable etiquette to follow where everybody can get what they need out of it,&quot; he added. Following this, NASCAR's Chief Hype Officer, Mamba Smith, brought up an important issue.&quot;Ty's trying to build his own career. Is he always supposed to roll over?&quot; [27: 25 onwards]NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick disagreed with Gabehart's statements. Harvick claimed that that was unfair towards Ty Gibbs and stated:&quot;I think that's a I think that's an unfair comment towards Ty personally. Yeah, that's what I think to to to have that expectation. So, it's a there's not a good solution, you know, from the 11 standpoint. I mean, there is not a good solution as to how it should go because the damage is already done.&quot; [27:28 onwards]Denny Hamlin wrapped the 301-lap race in P12, one spot behind Carson Hocevar. Meanwhile, his teammate Ty Gibbs's day resulted in a DNF, making it his third this season, and he was ranked 35th in the race standings.&quot;It's a spinout, a wreck, or something on pit road&quot;: Kevin Harvick got candid about Kyle Busch's struggles in the Cup SeriesEarlier this season, on another episode of the Happy Hour podcast, former Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick gave his take on Kyle Busch's declining performance. During the episode, Harvick blamed the NextGen cars for the same.The governing body introduced NextGen cars at the 2022 Daytona 500, and since then, there has been a significant drop in Kyle Busch's performance. Following the introduction of Gen7 cars, Busch joined Richard Childress Racing in 2023 and has been on a winless streak for two seasons.Additionally, the #8 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver missed the playoffs in 2024 and 2025. Reflecting on Busch's struggles, Kevin Harvick stated:&quot;I think his car has totally disrupted everything that's made Kyle Busch good. Everything that made Kyle Busch good up until this Gen 7 car was the fact that he could drive it over the limit, save the car, and he could tell you every single thing that you needed to put in the car to make it go fast.” (via Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour podcast on YouTube)With 613 points, Kyle Busch currently ranks 22nd in the Cup Series points table and has yet to land a win. Additionally, he has amassed eight top tens and two top fives this season.