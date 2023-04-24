“Damn! Good for him”: NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace Jr. reacts to rumors of F1 star Fernando Alonso dating Taylor Swift

The latest rumor to sweep the motorsports fraternity around the world is Fernando Alonso's alleged relationship with singer Taylor Swift, and NASCAR's Bubba Wallace Jr. is the latest driver to share his views on the same.

The 23XI Racing driver, who came extremely close to winning the 500-mile-long GEICO 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 23, spoke about the news ahead of the race.

When asked by an interviewer about his thoughts on rumors surrounding the latest celebrity couple, Bubba Wallace Jr. seemed surprised.

ahmed baokbah 🇸🇦🏎✈️ @ahmed_baokbah The height difference between Fernando Alonso and Taylor Swift when they pull up to paddock The height difference between Fernando Alonso and Taylor Swift when they pull up to paddock https://t.co/4zlLaCrHK5

Probably not realizing the joke behind the rumors in the first place, the #23 Toyota Camry TRD driver was shocked when the news broke to him and said:

"What's that? I'll have to get Amanda (Wallace Jr.'s fiance) to confirm that she's going to her concert Kansas Weekend."

The 29-year-old reacted to the news in hilarious fashion, congratulating the new couple, and said:

"What?! Good for him! Damn! Good for her!"

Bala @f1moviestvgames

#TAYNANDO LMAO, the Alonso-Taylor Swift rumor has spread throughout the paddocks of all racing categories, and drivers are being interviewed about it 🤣🤣🤣🤣 LMAO, the Alonso-Taylor Swift rumor has spread throughout the paddocks of all racing categories, and drivers are being interviewed about it 🤣🤣🤣🤣#TAYNANDO https://t.co/fnqXknJpn1

The rumors seem to have originated due to F1 fans' boredom over the open-wheeled series' month-long spring break, which is currently in effect. F1 drivers were last seen racing in Australia at the Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on April 2, 2023. The series is set to go racing once again in Azerbaijan this coming weekend.

Bubba Wallace Jr.'s performance at NASCAR 2023 Talladega race

Driving the #23 Toyota Camry TRD fielded by 23XI Racing in the Cup Series, Bubba Wallace Jr. looked set to challenge at the front at Talladega Superspeedway. The 29-year-old driver was seen doing just that during GEICO 500 before his efforts came undone on the final lap of the 188-lap-long race.

Contact with Team Penske's Ryan Blaney sent Wallace Jr. spinning out of contention for the win, with Blaney managing to salvage a P2 finish under the race which ended under yellow flags. Kyle Busch managed to capitalize on the duo's contact and won the 500-mile-long event.

NASCAR @NASCAR



's run ends short of Victory Lane. He made an incredible move to get to the lead. @BubbaWallace 's run ends short of Victory Lane. He made an incredible move to get to the lead. @BubbaWallace's run ends short of Victory Lane. https://t.co/o8wwn2fD12

Bubba Wallace Jr. was seen as one of the favorites on the track on the day, with him challenging at the sharp end of the field for almost the entirety of the race. In what was touted as a 'loose-handling', difficult-to-drive but fast racecar, Wallace Jr. came extremely close to a second win at the track in Lincoln, Alabama.

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Dover Motor Speedway next Sunday for another weekend of plate racing. The Wurth 400 goes live on April 30 at 2:00 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes