“Damn son”: Bubba Wallace pulls Dale Jr.’s leg over CARS Tour sponsor video

Bubba Wallace poked fun at Dale Earnhardt Jr. over what sounded like a questionable recommendation in a now-deleted sponsor video (though the video was deleted on X, it seems to be this one). Wallace called out the NASCAR legend after the latter suggested using a sponsor's noise-cancelling earphones when visiting a dentist.

Ad

For context, Dale Earnhardt Jr. promoted the wireless earphones as an ideal earpiece to combat noise when racing or going to a dental clinic. The product was from SoundGear, a sponsor of the CARS Tour, a stock car racing series co-owned by the former #88 Hendrick Motorsports driver.

Bubba Wallace took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his reaction to the promotion. The 23XI Racing driver asked Dale Jr. what he meant, accompanied by a GIF of a man using a jackhammer at a construction site.

Ad

Trending

"Damn son…wtf dentist you go to, to need hearing protection?!🥴" Wallace wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. may have deleted the original post, but responded to Wallace with a GIF from the 1994 movie, Dumb and Dumber.

"I don't know how, but I'm gonna get you," the GIF reads.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Bubba Wallace and Dale Earnhardt Jr. only had a few races against each other during the latter's final season in 2017, the two NASCAR drivers continue to champion stock car racing. Wallace also joined Earnhardt Jr.'s Dale Jr. Download podcast a few times, including a full interview in 2019.

This year, Wallace is in his fifth NASCAR Cup Series season, driving for 23XI Racing. His most recent race at Bristol Motor Speedway saw him finish 19th, following a controversial outing at Darlington Raceway.

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. defended Bubba Wallace over late-race controversy at Darlington

During the Cook Out 400 at Darlington Raceway two weeks ago, Bubba Wallace hit Kyle Larson off the backstretch on lap 290, resulting in the latter's DNF. While some criticize Wallace for the late-race incident, Dale Earnhardt Jr. defended him, refuting the claims that the 23XI Racing driver did it on purpose.

Ad

Wallace was running on the top lane when Larson, who was multiple laps down following his lap four wreck, got up off turn two and made contact with the #23 Toyota. The caution allowed Denny Hamlin to take the lead ahead of Ryan Blaney and 23XI driver Tyler Reddick.

Hamlin won the 297-lap contest, followed by William Byron and Christopher Bell. Wallace, meanwhile, finished in 21st place after a back-to-back top-five feat at Homestead-Miami and Martinsville.

Ad

Speaking about the lap 290 incident at the Track Too Tough to Tame, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said (via Dale Jr. Download):

"I've watched it over and over, and I'm like, he's a long way from (Tyler) Reddick. I wonder why he powered down so hard? He just, you know, middle of one and two, just kind of went by Bubba (Wallace). So he knows Bubba's right on his right rear, full steam. So that was surprising. Everybody was like, 'Oh, Bubba did it on purpose,' but he did not." [26:23]

Ad

After winning Duel 1 at Daytona (a non-points-paying race), Bubba Wallace has yet to return to the victory lane this year. He has amassed two top-5s and three top-10s in nine races.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More