"Dang, I want to go to that": Noah Gragson endorses MLB-NASCAR crossover at Bristol 

NASCAR Cup Series driver Noah Gragson recently addressed a soon-to-happen crossover between NASCAR and MLB. As per reports, a regular-season MLB game between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds will be held at Bristol Motor Speedway, one of NASCAR’s most iconic short tracks, on August 2.

Gragson is in his maiden year driving the No. 4 Ford Mustang for Front Row Motorsports after a one-year stint with the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing. Twenty-one races into the season, the Las Vegas native sits 33rd in the series standings with 271 points.

When asked what he thought about the upcoming game at Bristol during a virtual interview with journalist Bob Pockrass, the Front Row Motorsports driver replied:

“I think it's really cool that they are doing that. I mean, it's out of the ordinary.”

Recalling the Tennessee-Virginia Tech football game at Bristol back in 2016, which was reportedly attended by nearly 157,000 fans, Gragson added:

“That was super cool how they were able to transform the rack in a sense and it's just a completely different atmosphere.”

“I don't know what the ticket sales are, but I imagine they are probably really good. I know when they announced it, I was like 'Dang, I want to go to that.' But I don't think that's in the forecast, unfortunately. But it's definitely going to be cool being able to race there."

The MLB teams will wear NASCAR-accented outfits for the August 2 game, making it an unmistakable nod to NASCAR. Their jerseys will flaunt race-car-like numbers, and most of their helmets will feature a race-inspired checkered design on the back.

The following day, August 3, Noah Gragson will run the Iowa Corn 350 Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway, the 23rd race of the 2025 season.

“It’s not a forced relationship”- Noah Gragson comments on finding a home at Front Row Motorsports

Noah Gragson has been driving in the NASCAR Cup Series for three years now. In those three years, he switched teams thrice: first, due to a suspension from Legacy Motor Club in 2023, and then due to the closure of Stewart-Haas Racing in 2024.

Gragson joined Front Row Motorsports under a multi-year deal in 2025. Despite the legal issues that the team is battling alongside 23XI Racing, it seems like he has finally found the home he had been looking for.

“It's definitely been a wild ride in my Cup career," Gragson said in a statement. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to run at Front Row Motorsports. It's been a home for me. I hope to race there for many more years."

“We all have each other’s best interests in mind. We want what's best for the organization and we work together really well,” he added.

Noah Gragson is now ahead of this year’s running of the iconic Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Scheduled for Sunday, July 27, the 160-lap event will stream live on TNT Sports (2 p.m. ET onwards) with radio updates on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

