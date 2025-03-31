Danica Patrick captures a “heavenly” moment, watching sunset and sipping wine

Former race car driver Danica Patrick recently shared a picture of her evening view on social media.

Patrick competed in NASCAR during the 2000s and became the first woman to make the most starts and most top-10 finishes in the Cup Series. The 43-year-old is also the only woman to ever win an IndyCar race. After retiring from professional racing, Patrick has started multiple businesses. She owns a wine brand called Somnium, a clothing line and hosts a weekly podcast called "Pretty Intense."

Patrick is also very active on Instagram, where she has over 970K followers. In her recent story on the social media platform, she posted a picture of a sunset view with a wine glass.

"Heavenly," Danica Patrick wrote.

Danica Patrick's story on March 31. Source: @danicapatrick on Instagram

Danica Patrick raced full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series for five seasons with Stewart Haas Racing, between 2013 and 2017. She won the pole position for the sport's biggest race, the Daytona 500 in 2013 and collected seven top-10 finishes in over 190 Cup starts.

Patrick competed in the IndyCar series and raced open-wheel cars before joining NASCAR. She won the Indy Japan 300 in 2008 and has also worked as a sports analyst in recent years. Patrick covered F1 races for NBC Sports and Sky Sports last season.

"Stretched celebrating 43 out for 10 days" - Danica Patrick shares birthday vacation pictures

Danica Patrick recently celebrated her birthday, skiing with her dogs. Patrick, who turned 43 on March 25, also shared 10 pictures enjoying her vacation on Instagram and wrote:

"Stretched celebrating 43 out for 10 days. 😜🎿 "

Patrick has also been actively sharing her political views online. She got into politics, supported President Donald Trump, attended his rallies and voted for the first time in the 2024 election. During a conversation on the "Gaines for Girls" podcast with host Riley Gaines, earlier this month, the Beloit, Wisconsin, native spoke about Trump attending the 2025 Daytona 500.

"I was so excited for sure. It's a good community for him. I mean, NASCAR is a very conservative group of people. So it's a very welcoming environment and I'm sure has been very supportive of him. But it also just shows how good it can feel when people get on the same team," Patrick said (01:01 onwards).

"And there was nothing controversial about anything that he did. It was love the country, support the troops that stand up for our country. Support those who entertain the people of this country with their skill set," she added.

Patrick also went to Washington, D.C., for Trump’s inauguration earlier this year.

