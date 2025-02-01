Danica Patrick curates her business brainchild’s “ultimate Valentine’s indulgence” gift set 

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has put out a gift set for Valentine’s Day that includes her Somnium Wine brand.

Patrick retired from racing in 2018 and started a brand of cabernet sauvignon and rosé from a Northern Californian vineyard, she had purchased in 2009. In her latest Instagram stories, she shared 'Ultimate Valentine’s Indulgence' with 2021 Somnium Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon and gourmet Vosges Haut-Chocolat truffles.

"Don't drop the ball on Valentine's Day gentleman," Patrick wrote.

Patrick's story on February 1. Source: @danicapatrick on Instagram

The Valentine’s gift set is available for order on the Somnium Wine website.

Trending

"The ultimate Valentine’s indulgence: A Library of Chocolate, Wine & Spirit Pairings," Somnium's post read.

In the next story, Patrick also gave a glimpse of her wine collection and described the gift box.

Patrick's wine collection. Source: @danicapatrick on Instagram

Danica Patrick competed in the NASCAR Cup Series between 2012 and 2018 and collected seven top-10 finishes and one pole position in around 190 starts. She worked as a sports analyst and covered the US Grand Prix for Sky Sports last year.

Patrick raced open-wheel cars before joining NASCAR and is most commonly known for being the only woman to win an IndyCar race. She won the Indy Japan 300 in 2008. The Wisconsin native also owns a clothing line and hosts a podcast called 'Pretty Intense.'

"The kind of people she attracts are the best kind" - Danica Patrick in support of Tulsi Gabbard

Danica Patrick, who supported Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential elections, praised former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard for being 'honest and caring' on social media.

Patrick voted for the first time this year. The 42-year-old also attended several rallies for Trump last year and shared images from President Trump's inauguration in January.

In a post on Instagram, she was seen at Tulsi Gabbard’s confirmation hearing in Washington, D.C. Patrick shared her support for Gabbard, who was nominated by Trump to serve as the director of national intelligence and wrote:

"So proud of @TulsiGabbard for showing the poise and presence needed to be our director of national intelligence. Not only does her 22 years of service to our country in office and in uniform prove her heart and competence. ….. but her friends and family do too. The kind of people she attracts are the best kind. Honest, caring, down to earth, and strong."

Danica Patrick got involved in politics after interviewing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at the Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023. She faced some criticism but was unbothered and mentioned that she lost followers and friends because of her political views in a conversation with Kenny Wallace.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback