Danica Patrick drops 1-word reaction to Donald Trump’s ‘going to have problems’ message for ‘self-proclaimed’ NYC communist Zohran Mamdani

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Danica Patrick is among the active supporters of the United States of America's President Donald Trump. Recently, she dropped a one-word reaction to Trump's message for the 'self-proclaimed' NYC communist Zohran Mamdani.

Ad

Patrick made her first appearance in the Cup Series in 2010 with three-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart's team, Stewart-Haas Racing. Before making her stock car racing debut, she competed in the IndyCar Series and became the first woman to land a victory in the series. After Patrick retired from stock car racing, she attended the TPUSA America Fest in 2023. Since then, she has been supporting Donald Trump.

On Monday, September 29, the US President slammed New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. He issued a warning stating that if the self-proclaimed New York City Communist is elected as mayor, he would block the federal funding to New York City. Trump wrote (via Livemint):

Ad

Trending

“Self proclaimed New York City Communist, Zohran Mamdani, who is running for Mayor, will prove to be one of the best things to ever happen to our great Republican Party."

“He is going to have problems with Washington like no Mayor in the history of our once great City. Remember, he needs the money from me, as President, in order to fulfill all of his FAKE Communist promises. He won’t be getting any of it, so what’s the point of voting for him?” he added.

Ad

Following Donald Trump's statement, Danica Patrick condemned him, back-dropping a post on her Instagram story. She wrote:

"preach"

Danica Patrick's one-word reaction to the statement (Source: @danicapatrick via Instagram)

Mamdani identifies himself as a democratic socialist, and Donald Trump criticized his political views. Additionally, the president of the United States of America strongly opposes democratic socialists.

Ad

“It’s the rational, reasonable choice”: Danica Patrick got candid about supporting Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential elections

Former IndyCar Series race winner Danica Patrick evidently supported Donald Trump during the 2024 elections. In October 2024, she sat down with Jesse Watters for an interview and shared why she supported Trump's presidential campaign.

During her conversation with Watters, Patrick claimed she had no time to get involved in politics as she was busy with her stock car racing career. However, after attending the TPUSA America Fest in 2023, Patrick's views shifted, and she took a keen interest in politics. She then voted for the first time in her life, supporting Trump.

Ad

Reflecting on the same, Danica Patrick told Watters [01:59].:

"I'm passionate because it feels like voting for Donald Trump is like the vote of reason. It's like the rational, reasonable choice. I feel like most of all, though, what this country could be if he gets into office with all of the amazing, brilliant people that are supporting him, I feel like it could not only be "make America great again," but make America greater than it's ever been."

Danica Patrick competed in the NASCAR Cup Series for nearly a decade under now-defunct team Stewart-Haas Racing. She also set the record for getting the highest finish by any woman in the Greatest American Race, the Daytona 500, and gathered seven top-10 finishes in 191 starts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.