Danica Patrick drops 3-word reaction on shocking attack on Charlie Kirk that took his life

Danica Patrick reacted strongly to the news of Charlie Kirk’s death. On Instagram, she shared a post from Upward Trend that reported the conservative activist had been shot during a campus event in Utah.Patrick posted it on her Instagram story. Along with the news, she shared her reaction, writing:“What the f*ck.”Danica Patrick's story on Instagram following Charlie Kirk's killing . Source: Instagram- @danicapatrickThe event Danica Patrick responded to was a major tragedy. Charlie Kirk, 31, was speaking outdoors at Utah Valley University when he was shot. Around 3,000 people were attending. Officials said the shot appeared to come from a nearby building about 100 to 200 yards away.Kirk’s private security rushed him to the hospital, but he did not survive. He founded Turning Point USA when he was only 18. He became known for campus debates and was a close ally of US President Donald Trump. After his death, Trump posted online:“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie.”Utah Governor Spencer Cox later addressed the public. He called the attack “a political assassination” and confirmed a person of interest was in custody. He urged Americans to stop “hating” each other and condemned those who celebrated Kirk’s death.As sourced via the BBC, FBI Director Kash Patel also said a suspect had been caught. The FBI promised full resources for the investigation.Governor Cox said Kirk’s death was another sign of rising political violence in the United States. He pointed to other attacks on politicians in recent months. He warned that the country must reflect on its future as it prepares to mark 250 years since its founding.Danica Patrick recalled fear from her final IndyCar raceDanica Patrick's farewell race as a full-time IndyCar driver in 2011 was accompanied by a disaster. The IZOD IndyCar World Championship at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was meant to be her last full-time start. She had prepared for it carefully, qualifying ninth.But on lap 12, a 15-car crash brought the race to an end. Patrick later told CBS News how frightening the scene was.“It was like a movie scene that they try to make as gnarly as possible. There was debris everywhere across the track. You could smell the smoke. You could see billowing smoke on the back straight from the cars. There was a chunk of fire that we were driving around. You could see cars scattered.”She added, “You just don’t want to be in that position.”The crash killed driver Dan Wheldon, who hit a fence post during the wreck. His death was one of the darkest moments in IndyCar history.Danica Patrick had planned that race to be her last. However, she returned once more in 2018 to make her final IndyCar start at the Indianapolis 500.