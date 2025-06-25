Danica Patrick drops a one-word reaction to Donald Trump’s comments on the Israel-Iran war

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Danica Patrick is a vocal supporter of the United States of America's President Donald Trump since she took an interest in politics. Recently, she dropped a one-word reaction to Trump's comment on the Israel-Iran war.

Patrick debuted in the Cup Series over a decade ago in 2010 with the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing after her triumphant stint in the IndyCar Series. During her IndyCar career, she became the first woman to clinch a victory in the series. After she retired from the sport, she took a keen interest in politics after attending the 2023 TPUSA America Fest.

Following her active involvement in political matters, Danica Patrick recently shared a video clip of Donald Trump sharing his thoughts on the Israel-Iran war. During the press availability, the US president stated:

"They violated it, but Israel violated it too. Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bombs, the likes of which I've never seen before, the biggest load that we've seen. I'm not happy with Israel. You know when I say, Okay, now you have 12 hours. You don't go out in the first hour, just drop everything you have on them. So I'm not happy with them."

"I'm not happy with Iran either. But I'm really unhappy if Israel is going out this morning, because the one rocket that didn't land, that was shot, perhaps by mistake, that didn't land. I'm not happy about that. We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the fuck they're doing, you understand that," Trump concluded.

Reflecting on the same, Danica Patrick dropped a one-word reaction supporting the US president:

"Epic 😎"

Danica Patrick dropped a one-word reaction to Donald Trump's comment on the Israel-Iran war (source: @daniciapatrick via Instagram)

Both Israel and Iran accepted the ceasefire notion issued by President Donald Trump. The ceasefire came after a 12-day exchange of military exchanges. While the war has stopped, the situation remains tense between the two countries.

Danica Patrick shared her thoughts on supporting Donald Trump during the presidential elections

The 2008 Indy Japan 300 winner, Danica Patrick, supported Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. Following the same, she was featured in an interview and shared her reasons behind backing up Trump in the elections.

Being a professional race car driver, Patrick was busy forging her career in motorsports and had no time to understand politics. Recalling the same, during a conversation with Jesse Watter, the former NASCAR Cup Series driver stated:

"I'm passionate because it feels like voting for Donald Trump is like the vote of reason. It's like the rational, reasonable choice. I feel like most of all, though, what this country could be if he gets into office with all of the amazing, brilliant people that are supporting him, I feel like it could not only be make America great again, but make America greater than it's ever been" [01:59].

Danica Patrick set multiple records in her nearly one-decade stint in the NASCAR Cup Series. She holds the record for the highest finish by a female driver in the Great American Race, the Daytona 500, and secured seven top-ten finishes in 191 starts under the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing.

