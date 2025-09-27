Danica Patrick drops three-word reaction to $7.5B worth George Soros' alleged ties to 'extremist violence' groups

NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has reacted to the news of $7.5 billion-worth (as per Forbes) George Soros’ alleged ties with 'extremist violence' groups. The story appeared recently on Instagram, courtesy of Real America’s Voice News.

In recent reports, it has come to light that Soros’ Open Society Foundation has donated more than $80 million to groups with terrorist or extremist ties. Out of this, $23 million was allegedly awarded to seven groups that, as quoted by Real America’s Voice, “directly assist domestic terrorism and criminality.”

Patrick had just three words to say about the situation. She shared the post from Real America’s Voice News in one of her stories with the following caption:

“Well that’s fun.”

(Source: Danica Patrick/Instagram)

Danica Patrick is one of the most successful women racers in the history of NASCAR. To this day, her win in the 2008 Indy Japan 300 marks the only victory by a woman in IndyCar.

Patrick won the IndyCar Series Most Popular Driver Award from 2005 to 2010 and was voted the 2012 NASCAR Nationwide Series Most Popular Driver. She became the first woman to win a Cup Series pole back in 2013, ahead of that year’s running of the Daytona 500.

Danica Patrick doesn’t race anymore, but she is actively involved in motorsports as a Formula One commentator for Sky Sports. She also hosts her own weekly podcast called ‘Pretty Intense”, which invites diverse guests, including celebrities, experts, artists, and entrepreneurs, for deep, engaging conversations.

Danica Patrick sends her condolences to Dale Earnhardt Jr. and family following tragic loss

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy recently lost their beloved dog, Junebug. Amy wrote a heartfelt note on Instagram along with a few of Junebug’s photos. And soon, Danica Patrick commented on the post.

Losing Junebug was an irreplaceable loss to the Earnhardt family. On that note, Amy wrote,

“Yesterday my tiny Junebug made his way over the rainbow bridge. My heart is broken. I know dogs don't live forever, but we definitely don't get them long enough. I'm going to miss you my sweet boy. Fly high and I'll see you again.”

Danica Patrick slid into the comments section and wrote,

“Ohh sweet Junebug, and your heart. I am so sorry.”

(Source: Amy Earnhardt/Instagram)

Even NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney’s wife, Gianna Tulio, and FOX NASCAR reporter Jamie Little commented on the post, sending their wishes to the grieving Earnhardt family.

On the racing side of things, the 2025 playoffs are underway. Next up is the playoff races at Kansas Speedway scheduled for this coming weekend. The Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 will be televised on CW (September 27, 4 pm ET), while the Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 will stream live on USA (September 28, 3 pm ET), with live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

