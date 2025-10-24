Danica Patrick drops a two-word reaction on Donald Trump’s comments about his meeting with Vladimir Putin

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick shared her thoughts on President Donald Trump’s response to a reporter during a media availability. The question was regarding Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which happened on August 15, 2025, at Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska.The meeting was set between Russia and the U.S. over Ukraine, NATO, and sanctions. At one point during the session, Trump told the reporters that it would take him just two minutes with Putin to know if they had a deal. But how would Trump know that, someone asked.“Because that’s what I do. I make deals,” Trump replied, followed by a round of applause.Patrick shared a short excerpt from Trump’s interview through her Instagram story and wrote,“THE GOAT!!”(Source: Danica Patrick/Instagram)Patrick, a former NASCAR Cup Series driver and IndyCar standout, took part in the elections for the first time during the 2024 presidential campaign.“I remember the saying “peace in the Middle East” as a kid,” Patrick recently wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “It was a casual silly (and seemingly impossible) way of saying goodbye, at least in the Midwest where I grew up. Now….. it’s actually real. @realDonaldTrump will go down as the best president we have ever had. Peace through strength.”Danica Patrick competed in the IndyCar Series from 2008 to 2011 and in the NASCAR Cup Series from 2012 to 2018. Notably, she is the only woman to have won the 2008 Indy Japan 300.Danica Patrick takes up a viral gym challenge with Lara TrumpDanica Patrick was seen working out with US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump, the third child of U.S. President Donald Trump. It all happened in a gym at Fort Lesley J. McNair, a U.S. Army facility located in Washington, D.C.Patrick, Gabbard, and Trump took up the famous Pete &amp; Bobby challenge, which includes completing 100 push-ups and 50 pull-ups in less than 10 minutes. And Patrick, who is known to work out regularly, did it in 5 minutes and 35 seconds. She uploaded a few pictures from their workout with the following caption:“Flew to DC to do the Pete and Bobby Challenge!!! 50 pull ups and 100 push ups for time. Break it up how you want and do the pull ups kipping or strict. I did it in 5:35. What can you do?! Healthy habits daily, not when you need it. Mind, body, and spirit.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDanica Patrick owns several successful businesses, like Somnium Wine, Danica Rose Wine, and Voyant by Danica. She also works as a part-time F1 host for Sky Sports.Patrick owns multiple records throughout her motorsports career, including the first woman to win a pole in the NASCAR Cup Series and the highest finish by a woman in the Indianapolis 500 and the Daytona 500.