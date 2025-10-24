  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • Danica Patrick drops a two-word reaction on Donald Trump’s comments about his meeting with Vladimir Putin

Danica Patrick drops a two-word reaction on Donald Trump’s comments about his meeting with Vladimir Putin

By Soumyadeep Saha
Published Oct 24, 2025 05:22 GMT
IndyCar: The 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Imagn
Former professional racing driver Danica Patrick looks on before the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway- Source: Imagn

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick shared her thoughts on President Donald Trump’s response to a reporter during a media availability. The question was regarding Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which happened on August 15, 2025, at Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska.

Ad

The meeting was set between Russia and the U.S. over Ukraine, NATO, and sanctions. At one point during the session, Trump told the reporters that it would take him just two minutes with Putin to know if they had a deal. But how would Trump know that, someone asked.

“Because that’s what I do. I make deals,” Trump replied, followed by a round of applause.
Ad
Trending

Patrick shared a short excerpt from Trump’s interview through her Instagram story and wrote,

“THE GOAT!!”
(Source: Danica Patrick/Instagram)
(Source: Danica Patrick/Instagram)

Patrick, a former NASCAR Cup Series driver and IndyCar standout, took part in the elections for the first time during the 2024 presidential campaign.

Ad
“I remember the saying “peace in the Middle East” as a kid,” Patrick recently wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “It was a casual silly (and seemingly impossible) way of saying goodbye, at least in the Midwest where I grew up. Now….. it’s actually real. @realDonaldTrump will go down as the best president we have ever had. Peace through strength.”
Ad

Danica Patrick competed in the IndyCar Series from 2008 to 2011 and in the NASCAR Cup Series from 2012 to 2018. Notably, she is the only woman to have won the 2008 Indy Japan 300.

Danica Patrick takes up a viral gym challenge with Lara Trump

Danica Patrick was seen working out with US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump, the third child of U.S. President Donald Trump. It all happened in a gym at Fort Lesley J. McNair, a U.S. Army facility located in Washington, D.C.

Ad

Patrick, Gabbard, and Trump took up the famous Pete & Bobby challenge, which includes completing 100 push-ups and 50 pull-ups in less than 10 minutes. And Patrick, who is known to work out regularly, did it in 5 minutes and 35 seconds. She uploaded a few pictures from their workout with the following caption:

“Flew to DC to do the Pete and Bobby Challenge!!! 50 pull ups and 100 push ups for time. Break it up how you want and do the pull ups kipping or strict. I did it in 5:35. What can you do?! Healthy habits daily, not when you need it. Mind, body, and spirit.”
Ad
Ad

Danica Patrick owns several successful businesses, like Somnium Wine, Danica Rose Wine, and Voyant by Danica. She also works as a part-time F1 host for Sky Sports.

Patrick owns multiple records throughout her motorsports career, including the first woman to win a pole in the NASCAR Cup Series and the highest finish by a woman in the Indianapolis 500 and the Daytona 500.

About the author
Soumyadeep Saha

Soumyadeep Saha

Twitter icon

I write about all things NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications