Danica Patrick expresses mixed feelings on ChatGPT’s ‘wild’ powers

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick recently weighed in on Chatgpt's abilities with a post on her Instagram story. Reacting to the AI's "wild" potential, she expressed a mix of awe and uncertainty.

The Wisconsin native has embraced a wide range of pursuits since her retirement from racing. In addition to her broadcasting and business ventures, Danica has built a strong online presence, often sharing her takes on wellness, personal growth and trending topics with an audience of over 900K+ followers.

In an Instagram story she uploaded recently, Patrick shared a post about Chatgpt prompts. While the post offered helpful tips to learn better and overcome procrastination, it also presented ideas of using psychological triggers to influence persuasion. Thus, Danica shared her mixed emotions with the following caption:

"It's absulutley wild what chat gpt can do. Wow. Not sure if I am excited or frightened.

Danica Patrick's Instagram story about Chatgpt. Source : @Instagram/danicapatrick

Danica Patrick has paved the way for women's motorsports ever since her debut in 2005. Starting with open-wheel racing, the racing icon won the 2008 Indy Japan 300. Notably, she is the only woman to ever achieve the feat.

She transitioned to NASCAR in 2010 and expanded her decorated resume to become the first woman to claim pole position at the 2013 Daytona 500. Coincidently, she was also the first rookie to earn the record since Jimmie Johnson in 2002.

She currently serves as a studio analyst for NBS Sports' coverage of the Indianapolis 500. Moreover, she also contributes to the Sky Sports' Formula 1 punditry team, with her last appearance coming at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

When Danica Patrick spoke about breaking gender barriers in motorsports

As one of the most successful woman in motorsports, Danica Patrick previously presented her views on challenging gender norms in racing. After securing pole position in the 2013 Daytona 500, Patrick talked to CNN's Don Lemon and reflected upon shifting perceptions around women's participation in the sport.

She shared how her presence on-track inspired meaningful discussions with young children about gender roles.(via CNN.com)

"I’ve heard stories about a kid, a boy or a girl, saying, ‘But mommy, daddy. That’s a girl that’s out there racing.’ And then they can have that conversation to say, ‘You can do anything you want to do and gender doesn’t matter.’ Your passion is what matters. And that’s cool," she said.

Driving the No.10 Chevrolet for Stewart-Haas Racing, Danica Patrick posted a lap time of 45.817 seconds, the fastest at the track in 23 years. She stayed within the top-ten throughout the event and led the race on three seperate occasions. As the checkered flag fell, Patrick crossed the finish line at eighth and became the first woman to finish in the top-ten at the Daytona 500.

