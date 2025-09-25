Danica Patrick, Kelley Earnhardt & more rally around Dale Jr. and wife Amy following loss of their beloved dog

Dale Jr. and his wife, Amy Earnhardt, are grieving the heartbreaking loss of their beloved dog named Junebug, who had been an integral member of their family. Dale Jr.’s wife on Wednesday (September 24) shared the sad news on her social media, and fans, friends, and the NASCAR world have rallied around them with messages of love and support.Earlier this year, the former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion revealed that his dog suffered a stroke, and the pet might have only two to six months left. He also revealed at that time that Junebug was having trouble walking, had lost feeling in some parts of his body, and had become somewhat unsteady.Amy Earnhardt shared the sad news on her official Instagram, posting a heartfelt tribute to Junebug.“Yesterday my tiny Junebug made his way over the rainbow bridge. My heart is broken. I know dogs don’t live forever, but we definitely don’t get them long enough. I’m going to miss you my sweet boy. Fly high and I’ll see you again.” Amy wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post quickly drew an outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and fans alike. Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, who has remained close to Dale Jr. over the years, was among the first to express her condolences in a heartfelt message, writing:“Ohh sweet Junebug, and your heart. I am so sorry. 🥺💔”Dale Jr.’s sister, Kelley Earnhardt, also shared her love and condolences, writing:“We will miss JB. Love you!”Gianna Tulio, the wife of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney, wrote:“🥺🙏🏻 so sorry, sending all my love!”Jamie Little, the pit reporter and play-by-play announcer for NASCAR FOX Sports, wrote:“What a little sweetheart. I’m sorry Amy. 🐾”For Dale Jr. and his wife, Junebug wasn’t just a pet; he was part of their everyday life, often making appearances in their social media posts and bringing joy to fans who followed their family’s journey off the track.Dale Jr. signed a new crew chief for the 2026 NASCAR seasonDale Earnhardt Jr.’s co-owned JR Motorsports on Wednesday (September 24) revealed that NASCAR’s most respected crew chief, Rodney Childers, will join the organization for the 2026 O'Reilly Auto Parts Series (currently known as the Xfinity Series). Childers will serve as crew chief for the #1 Chevrolet, and Carson Kvapil and Connor Zilisch will share the seat throughout the 2026 season.Expressing his emotions on Childers’ signing, here’s what NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jr. said:“Rodney's resume and career speak for itself. Rodney and I grew up together and have known each other since we were kids. That's a relationship that has always been close and has remained close to this day. We've always had interest in working together in motorsports and I'm thankful that this opportunity came about and we could bring him into the JRM family.”Catch JR Motorsports and its drivers in action at Kansas Speedway on Saturday, September 27, at 4 pm ET.