  • Danica Patrick thanks god after ABC indefinitely cancels Jimmy Kimmel over his Charlie Kirk comments

Danica Patrick thanks god after ABC indefinitely cancels Jimmy Kimmel over his Charlie Kirk comments

By Vignesh Kanna
Modified Sep 20, 2025 06:47 GMT
Danica Patrick and Jimmy Kimmel
Danica Patrick(L) and Jimmy Kimmel(R) - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick shared a blunt take on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show getting cancelled by ABC after his comments on Charlie Kirk's death sparked a row. She praised the move and called it a step towards 'human decency'.

Ever since Kirk's assassination, his conservative youth movement, Turning Point USA, has seen an uptick of 62,000 new signups from students. At the same time, his controversial comments were brought to the forefront by Kirk's detractors, while many right-wing activists called out his critics.

Addressing the same, Kimmel made the following remarks during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live (via NYpost.com).

“The MAGA Gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it. In between the finger-pointing, there was grieving.”
Shortly after the episode aired, ABC cancelled the show amid alleged pressure from Donald Trump’s newly appointed chair of the U.S. broadcast regulator. Danica Patrick responded to the news with a story on Instagram, writing,

"Human decency is coming back. Thank god."
Danica Patrick&#039;s Instagram story on Jimmy Kimmel&#039;s firing. Source: @Instagram/danicapatrick
Danica Patrick's Instagram story on Jimmy Kimmel's firing. Source: @Instagram/danicapatrick

Danica Patrick and Charlie Kirk have been politically aligned for some time now. She has previously appeared on The Charlie Kirk Show, and the political activist has also been interviewed by Patrick in her podcast, Pretty Intense.

Danica Patrick credits Charlie Kirk for getting her into politics

On September 11, Danica Patrick shared an Instagram post mourning the memory of Charlie Kirk. She penned a heartfelt note about Kirk's influence on her political beliefs and hoped to carry on his legacy.

"I got into politics because of @charliekirk1776. It truly was my turning point. Amfest was my first political event December of 2023, with my sister. The backlash I got for attending lit a fire under my ass and I spoke the next year at the same event on top of campaigning for @realdonaldtrump. I will speak again in 2025. I am not sure what to expect, other than one thing…where Charlie left off, we will continue. With all that we have. 🙏," she wrote.
Danica Patrick currently serves as a broadcaster for Sky Sports in their coverage of Formula 1. She recently returned to cover the Indy 500 with Fox Sports as well. The former NASCAR driver retired from full-time racing in 2018, leaving a lucrative career as one of the highest-paid female athletes.

In addition to her motorsports expertise, Patrick has been pretty vocal about her political beliefs. She backed Donald Trump's bid for the presidency and cast her first-ever vote last year. Patrick had previously revealed that she was initially aligned with Robert F. Kennedy's Anti-Vaccine stance before shifting to Trump's vision.

