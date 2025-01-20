Danica Patrick responds to NASCAR joke at Turning Point USA with a hearty laugh

Danica Patrick responded with a giggle and a witty answer when she was asked a question which was also a disguised NASCAR joke in a Turning Point USA interview. In the interview, Patrick was asked how she turned towards right-wing populism despite being a person who always turned left to make her living, alluding to her performances on the racetrack.

Patrick was present at Donald Trump's second inauguration as the President of the United States on Monday. The former NASCAR driver, donning a stunning red dress, appeared for an interview with Turning Point USA on Instagram.

There, the host of the interview asked Patrick, "You spent an entire career turning left. How were you able to turn right?" Upon hearing the question, the 42-year-old from Beloit, Wisconsin, laughed heartily before responding.

"I finally found the right way," Patrick said. "And just to add more puns on, Turning Point going to AMFEST in 2023 was actually the turning point for me politically cause I've never been to a political event in my entire life."

"So that was a pretty full circle moment for me when I was back this obviously December of 2024 and went from being a spectator and to a speaker. So yeah, everything's just going right. You know the turning points have happened to make sure that I turn right," she further added.

Notably, Danica Patrick supported and campaigned for Donald Trump throughout the 2024 presidential election campaign. Besides voicing her support for the current United States of America President, she also voted for Trump.

Patrick was one of the notable figures who stood up in support of Trump. Thanks to her illustrious NASCAR career, the Wisconsin native played a pivotal role. The former NASCAR driver participated in 191 Cup Series races in over seven years where she raked in a pole position and seven Top 10s.

Besides this, she also took part in 61 Xfinity Series races in over five years, claiming a pole position, and seven Top 10s. In IndyCar, she drove in 116 races in over eight years and claimed a victory, three pole positions, and seven podiums.

Danica Patrick was the first female driver to claim a pole in the NASCAR Cup Series, and the first female driver to win an IndyCar race. She now works as a pundit for various racing disciplines, such as Formula 1.

Danica Patrick was present in Donald Trump's pre-inauguration as POTUS

On Monday, Donald Trump took his oath as the new and 47th President of the United States, while JD Vance took up the role of Vice President. The inauguration ceremony witnessed numerous top personalities of the country present at the event, including tech tycoons, Elon Musk, and Mark Zuckerberg.

However, there was another event hosted by Turning Point. It was called the Inaugural Eve Ball, where Danica Patrick was one of the notable figures in attendance. Here's a screenshot of the same from her official Instagram account:

Danica Patrick at the Turning Point Inaugural Eve Ball - Source: via @danicapatrick on Instagram.

Republican candidate Donald Trump beat the Democratic Party's Kamala Harris in November 2024 by a 312 to 226 margin. He also won the popular vote by 49.9% to Harris' 48.4%.

