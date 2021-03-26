What's Danica Patrick looking for in a partner after breakup with Aaron Rodgers?

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Danica Patrick broke up with her longtime boyfriend Aaron Rodgers and apparently learned quite a bit in the process. During an interview on the Tamron Hall chat show, Patrick did not hold anything back, and talked about what she is looking for in her next potential partner.

"When you know what you don't want, you know what you do want," Danica Patrick said, "But you know what you don't want, so you know what you do and so maybe it's not necessarily that they have their work cut out for them, but that they're going to (have to) be an extremely high-quality person with a lot of boxes to check."

.@evanescence has made some incredible music and finally came out with some more! On an all-new #PrettyIntense podcast, lead vocalist, @AmyLeeEV is sharing her views on what gives music integrity, inspiration and the bitter truth behind they latest album: https://t.co/cZ4zOagXft pic.twitter.com/9VAGf3nmNK — Danica Patrick (@DanicaPatrick) March 25, 2021

Imperfections no longer an issue for Danica Patrick

What happened between Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers isn't clear, but it appears she has learned more about what she wants in a partner, as a result. She also claimed she learned a lot about healing and finding herself after a relationship, which is another positive for the former Daytona 500 pole sitter.

"Once I have healed, and processed and accepted the imperfections that exist within me, I now permit the other person to be imperfect, and I also don't see their flaws as much," Danica Patrick said during the interview. "If someone's lazy, I judge that...because I don't allow myself to be lazy. So now, if I can create a healthy dynamic within myself, of maybe reframe it and do it more, that is 'resting' now. If someone's resting, it used to be called lazy but I'm not triggered anymore."

These two take life coaching to all new levels. This power couple benefited from taking risks and landing in career paths that have gained them large recognition in a world seeking change. Watch my full #PrettyIntense podcast w/ @AwakenWithJP & @EpicSelf: https://t.co/6ZcskjbA42 pic.twitter.com/hE99Lbbxls — Danica Patrick (@DanicaPatrick) March 16, 2021

Danica Patrick, who also dated fellow Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. before she was with Aaron Rodgers. Known for her unapologetic attitude and fiery temperament during her racing career, Patrick projected an image of vulnerability and pragmatism this time around.