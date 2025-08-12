Danica Patrick’s ‘questionable picture choices’ mark the end of her ‘euro summer series’ on IG

Danica Patrick shared a few photos on her social media to mark the end of her Euro summer series. Patrick uploaded a series of pictures where she showcased a sneak peek of her recent trip to Europe, and mentioned her 'questionable picture choices'.Patrick was in Europe for the summer trip recently, where she visited places like Ibiza in Spain, and Sicily, and Sardinia in Italy, making sure to keep her fans updated about her travels. After nearly a week touring around the heartland of Europe, she finally concluded her journey and summed it up with a carousel of photos and an interesting caption.The former NASCAR driver uploaded 11 photos on Instagram, where she showcased how she enjoyed her trip with wine and pasta on a yacht above the blue water. Summing up her trip, here's what she wrote on the Meta-owned platform:&quot;But, Sardinia!!! More truffles, wine, and blue water, please. That concludes the euro summer series, for this year. Come back next summer for more great tips on travel destinations and questionable picture choices.&quot;Here's Danica Patrick's recent post about her vacation in Europe on Instagram: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDanica Patrick is a 43-year-old American former driver who raced in NASCAR and IndyCar and currently serves as an expert in NASCAR, IndyCar, and Formula 1. She hails from Beloit, Wisconsin, United States.Patrick is the first woman to win an IndyCar Series race and is the first woman to win a NASCAR Cup Series pole position. She also has the highest starts, laps led, and finishes as a woman in Motorsports.When Danica Patrick spoke about her racing legacyEarlier this year, Danica Patrick sat for an interview with renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, where she spoke about her racing journey and how she became who she is today. In the interview, she also stated how she wanted to achieve bigger things in life and become a benchmark.Danica Patrick gets ready to put on her helmet before the start of the Firestone Indy 200 at Nashville Superspeedway - Source: Imagn&quot;The only thing I thought when I was young, as I was coming up through racing, is I just thought to myself I that if can make it, it'll be a big deal. But I don't know what that meant,&quot; Patrick said. &quot;I didn't really put a lot of imagery to or ideas to what it would be to be a big deal.&quot;&quot;I just knew it'd be a big deal because it was just something that hadn't really happened. Women had been in racing, but to do well is like a whole other thing,&quot; Patrick further added. (via Fox Sports)Danica Patrick has 191 Cup Series races under her belt with a pole and seven Top 10s. In the Xfinity Series, she has 61 race starts, with seven Top 10s and a pole position. In IndyCar, she participated in 116 races, with a win, three poles, and seven podiums.