Danica Patrick shares an adorable Father’s Day post for making her the driver she became

Celebrating Father's Day last Sunday, motorsports icon Danica Patrick shared an adorable post on social media about the journey she has shared with her father, Terry Joseph "T. J." Patrick Jr.

Patrick shared a post on Instagram with multiple snaps of her father. She thanked her father for supporting and grooming her into the driver she became. After hanging up her racing boots, the 41-year-old is now enjoying her time with her father, which she terms a fun phase.

The caption on her post read:

"So fun to be where we are in life now pops! From grinding at the track and you helping make me the driver I became, to now….. playing golf, actually being relaxed at the track, and enjoying your Sunday morning bacon! This is a really fun phase. Happy Father’s Day!!!!"

Danica Patrick was born to working-class parents, Beverly Ann and T.J. Patrick Jr., in Beloit, Wisconsin. Her parents supported her interest in driving a go-kart by gifting her one when she was around 10 years old.

Patrick's journey in racing thus began with her father acting as her crew chief and her mother keeping the stats. Her parents also relocated to California so that she could compete throughout the year. Their support was rewarded, as she won 10 regional karting titles and the World Karting Association Grand National Championship.

The kid from Wisconsin is now one of the most successful women in the world of motorsports. After retiring from racing, the ex-NASCAR driver seems to be relishing her time with her father.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. opens up to Danica Patrick about the relationship he shared with his father

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt and his son shared the stereotypical father-son relationship, in which neither expressed their feelings to the other. Conversing with Danica Patrick on the occasion of Father's Day, Dale Earnhardt Jr. recalled the most important moment of his life with his father.

A year before the tragic death of 'The Intimidator', Junior got the opportunity to share his thoughts about his legendary father for a magazine. When he wrote it out, he showed it to his father before sending it to the publisher.

He narrated the incident on Danica Patrick's Pretty Intense podcast:

"He takes it, and he reads it, and he stands up, and he starts walking around reading it. It’s only, you know, about a page. And he stops at the end, and he takes a minute. And he says, ‘You know, we never tell each other how we feel about each other, but in reading this, I know exactly how you feel. I’m so glad you did this. I’m so glad you shared this with me.’"

Junior called the incident the most important moment of his life, as his father knew how he felt about him.

He said:

"But anyhow, I think had that not happened… that moment would be the most important moment in my life with my dad, without a doubt."

