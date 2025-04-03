Danica Patrick shares heartfelt health update on her four-legged friend Ella: “Will do anything to help her feel good” 

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick recently shared one of her dogs' picture on social media and updated on her health following stem cell and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatments in her back knees.

Patrick is best known for being the first woman to win an IndyCar series race. She won the Indy Japan 300 in 2008 and is still the only female to claim a victory in the series. The 43-year-old also broke some records in stock car racing during her NASCAR career. She had the most starts and top-10 finishes by a woman in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Patrick retired from racing in 2018 and now runs multiple businesses. She is very active on social media and recently gave an update, in her latest Instagram story, about her 10-year-old Belgian Malinois, who has been struggling with arthritis. She wrote in the story:

"Sweet Ella is home from getting stem cells and PRP in both back knees. She has arthritis and is achy... and will do anything to help her feel good."

Danica Patrick's story on April 3. Source: @danicapatrick on Instagram

Five years ago, Danica Patrick shared a post on Instagram when Ella turned five and wrote:

"My shadow Ella is 5 today...Belgian Malinois are not for the faint heart dog lovers. They are very protective and loyal.... they also need a lot of attention, exercise, and food. Sounds like the dog version of me."

Patrick also has another dog named Dallas, who is a Siberian Husky.

"Why am I doing this to myself?" - Danica Patrick explores golf

Last month, Danica Patrick shared her struggles with golf, the 'funny game', which she started learning in 2023. The Wisconsin native shared Instagram pictures of herself at a golf course in Arizona and wrote:

"Golf is a funny game…. And mostly played by those who just love to be hard on themselves. A game you will never master and repeatedly wonder - why am I doing this to myself?!"

"I decided to actually learn how to play golf about 2 years ago. Of course it’s a little seasonal, mostly for heat in AZ but also work and skiing! I thought I finally had it figured out last fall. Then I forgot how to hit my driver to start the year off…. Until about 10 days ago. I remembered just as mysteriously as I forgot. The scorecard is a 100% legit 9 holes… all the way to very short putts. No gimmies or mulligans," she added.

Danica Patrick made 191 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series. She failed to win a NASCAR race and had seven top-10 finishes with an average finish of 24.11. After retiring from racing, she started different ventures. Patrick now owns a wine brand, Somnium, which operates out of a Northern California vineyard, which she purchased in 2009. She also runs a clothing line and hosts a weekly podcast called Pretty Intense.

