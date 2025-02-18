Danica Patrick shares her reaction to YouTuber Cleetus McFarland’s quirky interview after Daytona crash

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick uploaded a story on her Instagram account on February 18, 2025, as she shared NASCAR on FOX’s reel which featured YouTuber Cleetus McFarland. The YouTuber-turned-professional racing driver gave a quirky interview in the reel and Patrick reacted to the same with emojis.

McFarland, also known as Lawrence Garrett Mitchell, made his NASCAR debut at the Daytona International Speedway in the Ride The Dente 200 as he drove in the ARCA Menards series. Journalist Kaitlyn Vince interviewed the YouTuber after the race, and a clip from the same was uploaded by NASCAR on FOX as a reel.

"Well I said having the best day of my life ripping around Daytona like a bald eagle. It's flat out, you know, avoided a wreck which was awesome. I thought I was the best driver to ever exist in that moment and it's probably because my sleeves were cut off that I was able to pull off that maneuver, come down pit road then someone slammed into my rear left corner and spun me out,” Cleetus McFarland said.

“Lived through that, got some fresh tires, went back out of there, I'm hot dogging into 1 and 2 and the car lost it in front of me. I saw it, didn't have enough brakes to get slowed down before it and tried to go around it, misread it, zigged instead of zagged when I should have zagged and I zigged and bam. Blew the front end right off my hot rod.”

Patrick shared the clip on her Instagram story as she reacted to the reel.

“😆😆😆” Danica Patrick wrote.

Danica Patrick's Instagram story (@danicapatrick)

Cleetus McFarland began his YouTube channel in 2009 and currently has over 4.14 million subscribers. The 29-year-old began his professional racing career in 2022 as he debuted in the Stadium Super Trucks at Long Beach. The YouTuber scored his first podium at the Bristol Motor Speedway later that year.

McFarland then participated in the 26th Annual Haltech World Cup Finals Import & Domestic, which is a drag racing competition later that year, and in 2023. He then took the ARCA Menards test earlier this year at the Daytona International Speedway and announced that he would make his NASCAR debut in the No. 30 Ford for Rette Jones Racing.

Danica Patrick congratulated Tulsi Gabbard on becoming the Director of National Intelligence

Danica Patrick is a close friend of Tulsi Gabbard and supported Donald Trump during the 2024 US Presidential election campaign. The former NASCAR and IndyCar driver was present at Gabbard’s hearing for the Director of National Intelligence last month and congratulated Trump's cabinet member on becoming the DNI.

Patrick uploaded a post on her Instagram congratulating Gabbard.

“So proud of @TulsiGabbard for showing the poise and presence needed to be our director of national intelligence. Not only does her 22 years of service to our country in office and in uniform prove her heart and competence..... but her friends and family do too. The kind of people she attracts are the best kind. Honest, caring, down to earth, and strong,” Danica Patrick wrote.

The 42-year-old who is also an F1 presenter was present at Trump's inauguration ceremony as well as the oath-taking ceremony. Patrick attended multiple rallies to support him and addressed the audience at some.

