Danica Patrick steals the show in red at Donald Trump’s inauguration party

Danica Patrick, the former NASCAR driver and IndyCar racer, attended Donald Trump's inauguration party and shared a post from it on Instagram afterwards.

Patrick made headlines during the 2024 U.S. presidential election for endorsing Donald Trump. She was actively involved in Trump’s campaign. After Trump’s victory, the 42-year-old attended his swearing-in ceremony and inauguration party. Her public support for Trump highlighted her strong political stance despite the personal and social challenges it brought.

At this inauguration party, she was seen wearing a red dress that garnered a lot of her fans’ attention. She captioned on Instagram:

“Starlight ball. I can’t believe these are all the pictures I took! Gonna run this look back with a new hair do and no one will know”

At the swearing in oath ceremony she posted a picture with a lot of Trump supporters, and quite famous ones at that. The YouTube personalities the Paul Brothers and famous radio host and comedian Theo Von were seen in a selfie that the Wisconsin native shared via her stories on Instagram.

“Just a regular ole Monday.”

Screenshot via Instagram - @danicapatrick

Danica Patrick is regarded as the most successful woman in American open-wheel racing history, most notably for winning the Indy Japan 300 in 2008, this made her the first female driver to win a race in IndyCar Series. In 2010, she joined the NASCAR Xfinity Series and later moved up to the Cup Series. This is where the 42-year-old set the record for most top-10 finishes for a female driver. In 2018, she said goodbye to her time behind the wheel.

Danica Patrick shared first picture of Donald Trump’s cabinet on her IG stories

Danica Patrick shared a picture of Donald Trump's cabinet on her Instagram stories, highlighting her ongoing support for the former president as he prepared to take office again on January 20, 2025.

The image, which she reposted from journalist Benny Johnson, featured prominent cabinet members including Marco Rubio as Secretary of State and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services. The post was captioned:

“Holy Smokes. The New Trump Cabinet just Assembled for their first group photo and it literally looks like Team America. Will you get tired of winning?”

“Golden Era,” read the caption of the post shared by Danica Patrick.

Screenshot via Instagram - @danicapatrick

Patrick's posts on Instagram in recent months have reflected her enthusiasm and support for Trump's administration and her involvement in his 2024 campaign, where she actively participated in rallies and public appearances.

