Danica Patrick takes fans inside her wine brand's photo shoot

Danica Patrick recently shared pictures from her time in her Napa Valley vineyard. She was seen posing for pictures with the wine from her vineyard in a glass and also with Danica Patrick's winemaker, Julien Fayard.

Ad

Patrick is a trailblazing racer in the world of motorsports, being the first woman to win an IndyCar race in 2008 when she won the Japan 300. She was the first woman to lead a lap in the Indianapolis 500 in 2005. The same year, she secured the Rookie of the Year credentials in the IndyCar Series, becoming the Most Popular Driver in the Indy Racing League for several seasons between 2005 and 2012.

She was also the first woman to win a NASCAR Cup Series pole in 2013’s The Great American Race, the same year she secured herself the record for the highest position a woman has finished in the Daytona 500 by coming in at eighth place. Patrick also holds the record for the most top-10 finishes in the NASCAR Cup Series by a female driver.

Ad

Trending

Patrick posted on Instagram with the caption, which encapsulated her visit to Napa Valley. She penned:

"Getting some new shots for @somniumwine and @danicarosewine with my fantastic wine maker @fayardwines! 🍷"

Ad

After retiring from racing, Patrick has focused on her ventures outside of racing. She has started a clothing line called Warrior by Danica Patrick and also her vineyard Somnium in Napa Valley. Over her career, she has also appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and hosted the ESPY Awards in 2018. She has also made guest appearances in media, including the popular F1 show on Netflix, named Drive to Survive.

Danica Patrick told Joe Rogan why she was retiring from racing

In 2018, Danica Patrick revealed to Joe Rogan that a combination of factors led to her decision to retire from motorsports during the 2017 season. She expressed feeling at peace with her choice, emphasizing her desire to pursue other interests beyond racing. Several unprecedented events in 2017 steered her toward the exit, including the departure of her primary sponsor, Nature's Bakery, at the end of the season.

Ad

The loss of her primary sponsor resulted in Patrick losing her seat at Stewart-Haas Racing for 2018, which ultimately solidified her decision to retire. From 1:00 onwards, she said:

"I'm ready. I mean, I love racing, but I love other things too. So, you know, I'm okay with transitioning out," said Patrick.

"And there were a lot of things that were pointing me in this direction, in 2017, stuff that has never happened to me before, to kind of head towards the exit a little bit."

Ad

To honor her career, she embarked on a "Danica Double," participating in both the 2018 Daytona 500 and Indy 500 as a farewell tour, paying tribute to NASCAR and IndyCar, the two series in which she had competed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More