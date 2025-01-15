Danica Patrick teases upcoming conversation regarding ‘what the dead want us to know’ on her IG story

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick recently hosted American author and renowned psychic Allison DuBois on her latest episode of the Pretty Intense podcast. The duo delved into a discussion about the "good and bad" events that could unfold in the year ahead.

Danica Patrick transitioned to NASCAR in 2010 following a successful stint in the IndyCar Series. Competing in 191 Cup Series races over seven years with Stewart-Haas Racing, Patrick secured seven top-10 finishes. Her most notable achievement came in the 2013 Daytona 500, where she finished eighth and became the first woman to lead laps in the iconic event.

In a recent Instagram story shared with her nearly one million followers, former IndyCar race winner Danica Patrick posted a picture with Allison DuBois, host of the The Dead Life podcast. Alongside the photo, Patrick wrote:

Trending

"Thank you Allison! @mediumallison and I talked about what the dead want us to know and the good and bad coming this year astrologically."

Patrick's story giving a sneak peek into her podcast's latest episode - Source: via @danicapatrick on Instagram

Danica Patrick ventured into politics as an ardent supporter of the Republican Party, actively participating in Donald Trump’s election campaign and traveling with him across various states. She also served as a guest moderator at a Town Hall event featuring Vice Presidential Candidate Senator JD Vance in Greensboro, North Carolina, further highlighting her political involvement.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, after retiring from professional racing in 2018, Patrick has pursued diverse ventures. She expanded her Napa Valley wine brand, Somnium Wine, reflecting her passion for winemaking, and transitioned into media, taking on roles as a commentator for major motorsports events.

"I wish I was a little more patient": When Danica Patrick expressed remorse for her “confrontational” tendencies

Danica Patrick before the Oral-B USA 500 Sprint Cup Series race - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick made her Cup Series debut in the 2012 Daytona 500, driving the #10 Chevrolet for Stewart-Haas Racing. Her six-year tenure with SHR in NASCAR's top division included 191 races, during which she secured seven top-ten finishes. Her career-best performance came in the 2014 Oral-B USA 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where she finished sixth.

After her stint with SHR, the 42-year-old competed in her final race, the 2018 Daytona 500. Before that, she was asked how she handled the audacious behavior of her fellow competitors.

"Maybe wait for Phase Three. Like Phase One, they’re mean. Phase Two, I’m like, “Come on buddy.” And then the next one is, maybe it’s (Phase) Four, and then he responds, and then it’s like, “OK, you wanna go? Let’s go.” Because yeah, I’m just not very shy and I have no problem with confrontations. So I kind of go right to the end of it. So I wish I was a little more patient in that category," Patrick said [via JeffGluck.com].

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the Cup Series will return with its regular season action for the Daytona 500 next month. Fans can catch the broadcast exclusively on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM at 2:30 PM on 16th February.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback