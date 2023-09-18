Daniel Dye joins Team Alpha Prime Racing for 3 Xfinity Series races this year

In a significant move within the NASCAR racing circuit, 19-year-old driver Daniel Dye has inked a deal with Team Alpha Prime Racing. This marked his entry into the Xfinity Series for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Hailing from Daytona Beach, Florida, Dye has rapidly emerged as a promising talent in the racing realm.

He navigated the competitive landscape of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series under the banner of GMS Racing in his inaugural season. Dye's performance has garnered attention from the Xfinity Series side as they look forward to having a successful collaborative future.

The young driver's transition to Team Alpha Prime Racing signals a strategic move for both parties. Dye's entry into the Xfinity Series marks a pivotal step in his burgeoning career, while Team Alpha Prime Racing gains a fresh perspective with the injection of Dye's energetic and competitive spirit.

Daniel Dye's season so far: How has the young driver fared in the Truck Series?

Dye's inaugural race in the Xfinity Series will be at the Texas Motor Speedway, where he will take the wheel of the No. 44 machine. The Texas Motor Speedway will serve as a formidable stage for Dye to make his mark.

Following the Texas race, Daniel Dye will continue his Xfinity adventures at two more high-profile events. The Las Vegas Motor Speedway and the Phoenix Raceway are set to witness Dye's performance.

Dye's tenure with GMS Racing in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series has been somewhat uneventful so far. With an 18th-place standing in the current season's standings, Dye's journey has been characterized by a standout 11th-place finish at the World Wide Technology Raceway. He faced four Did Not Finish (DNF) results during the season.

Apart from the Truck Series, Dye has also been a feature in the ARCA Menards Series. There, the young driver won the only race of his ARCA Series career at the Berlin Speedway in 2021.

Intriguingly, Daniel Dye's current employer, GMS Racing, had announced earlier this season that they will leave NASCAR for the 2024 season. That leaves the current future of the 19-year-old Truck Series driver in jeopardy.

Dye is yet to announce his future plans in the racing world. Though an opportunity to shine in the second tier of NASCAR, the Xfinity Series, might prove to be pivotal for the youngster as the season comes to a close shortly after.