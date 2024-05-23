Daniel Hemric discusses driving for Dale Earnhardt Jr., Joe Gibbs, and more in his NASCAR career

Kaulig Racing driver, Daniel Hemric recently talked about the exposure he got while driving for numerous top organizations in NASCAR. Hemric previously drove for teams such as Joe Gibbs Racing, JR Motorsports, and Richard Childress Racing.

In 2022, Daniel Hemric joined Kaulig Racing, piloting the #11 full-time in the Xfinity Series, and driving the #16 in the Cup Series. Then in 2023, Kaulig Racing announced that Hemric would pilot the #31 Chevy as a full-time driver in the NASCAR Cup Series.

In a recent conversation with SpeedFreaks, Hemric talked about his time with different NASCAR teams. He decared that each experience was different from the other.

"They're so different," he said.

The Kannapolis native then continued the conversation by mentioning his former RCR teammates.

"I think back to the one thing that stuck out about that particular time in my life was I've been friends with Austin(Dillon) and Ty(Dillon) since we were 13-14 years old. So there's like that little bit of family connection aspect of that." Hemric said.

The #31 Kaulig driver then talked about his brief stint at JR Motorsports owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr.

"Then was fortunate to go to Juniors(Motorsports) and drive part-time. I knew it was a stepping stone to whatever was next," he stated.

Hemric then spoke about the most notable time in his NASCAR career at Joe Gibbs Racing.

"My time with Gibbs. I think the personal aspect of sitting down with coach(Joe Gibbs) and have conversations with this guy who's done so much and stood for such good things in life and is probably one of the best individuals I've ever met."

"I've literally just tried to take something from all those guys and ultimately led to my time here at Kaulig Racing where you know you have a fairly young entrepreneur Matt Kaulig who is involved in hundreds of different businesses and paving his own way." Hemric said.

The 2021 Xfinity Series champion believes that every team has played a unique part in his career. He credited them for his current role at Kaulig Racing as a full-time driver in the tier-one division of the NASCAR series.

A brief look into Daniel Hemric's NASCAR career with the big banners of the sport

Before joining Kaulig Racing as a full-time Cup Series driver, Daniel Hemric drove for NASCAR legends like Richard Childress, Dale Earnhardt Jr, and Joe Gibbs.

In 2017, Hemric drove the #21 Chevy for Richard Childress Racing and made his debut at Daytona in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He then competed for two seasons in the Xfinity Series for the RCR team. Next, he piloted the #21 Chevrolet for RCR in the NASCAR Cup Series for the 2019 season. However, he was released from the team after the season concluded.

After his debut Cup Series season, Hemric joined JR Motorsports for a part-time role in the Xfinity Series, piloting the #8 with Jeb Burton and Dale Earnhardt Jr. In this brief stint at JRM, Hemric recorded twelve top-ten finishes.

The 33-year-old's most significant year in his career turned out to be the 2021 season. Hemric joined Joe Gibbs Racing piloting the #18 where he won his first NASCAR race and the 2021 Xfinity Series Championship.