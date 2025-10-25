Daniel Hemric gets candid on the “only disappointing” thing about his playoffs elimination

Daniel Hemric was among the four NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers who were eliminated from the playoffs after Friday’s race at Martinsville Speedway. He needed a win to advance into the Championship race, but in the end, had to settle for a disappointing P31 finish.Hemric’s No. 19 showed signs of early troubles when it was beginning to overheat. The driver went two laps down due to necessary repairs and failed to gather any points throughout the first two stages. Notably, Corey Heim won both stages.Hemric did regain the lead later on, but thanks to Layne Riggs missing a shift, the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver got sandwiched on the Lap 29 restart. He was visibly disappointed, more so because he didn’t get the chance to fight for his spot inside the top four.“I felt like the normal accordion stack is one thing, but then it's like something happened again So that's the first I've heard that he couldn't get in gear,” Daniel Hemric told Bob Pockrass. “But, yeah, just unfortunate, you know, didn't really get a chance to fight for it. That's probably the only disappointing thing.”“I mean, gosh, we're on pit road. choosing to lose laps, getting lucky dogs, and it's time like my balance was still okay, just had way too much damage, and the biggest thing was the ductwork was knocked out of us, so it was running so hot, and eventually dropped a cylinder there,” he continued.Next up is the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship race. Corey Heim, Tyler Ankrum, Kaden Honeycutt, and Ty Majeski are the four drivers who will be fighting for the titular win this year.“You’re still competing at one of the top three series of the sport”- Daniel Hemric defends his move to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck SeriesWhen Daniel Hemric stepped down from his Cup Series ride with Kaulig Racing and opted for one in the Truck Series instead, many thought that it was a step in the wrong direction. But Hemric knew what he was doing. The decision to shift from driving Cup cars was family-related, Hemric told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio last year. (0:50),“So when I say taking a step back, or hear people say taking a step back, I'm like, my goodness, you're still competing at, you know, one of the top three series of the sport that you only dreamed of competing at from the age of five.”“Winning and having the opportunity to compete at the highest levels…like experiencing those winning moments, you know, with my now wife, Kenzie… it's all it's weighed on me that my kids haven't really got to experience much of that, and this opportunity gives me a chance to make some of those lifetime memories with them.” (1:25)Daniel Hemric’s upcoming race is scheduled for next Friday, October 31. The 150-lap, championship event will be televised on Fox Sports 1 with live radio updates on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.