Daniel Hemric makes his feelings known on NASCAR's return to Rockingham after over a decade

Friday’s (April 18) Truck Series race at Rockingham Speedway marked Daniel Hemric’s first race at the D-shaped oval. After it was all done and dusted, the Kannapolis native shared his thoughts on racing at the track.

Hemric finished the race third, behind teammate Tyler Ankrum and pole sitter Jake Garcia. Notably, Ankrum snapped a 130-race winless streak and won an automatic spot in the 2025 playoffs.

During a post-race interview with journalist Bob Pockrass, Daniel Hemric reflected on the 200-lap event and said:

“It was historic, it was special. It was everything you wanted it to be from a nostalgic point, but in the grand scheme of things, I got to go back and (see) what (the race) looked like, kind of the perception from these grandstands. Kind of view that before I make too many comments. It just didn't feel very race-y from my seat.”

Friday’s Black’s Tire 200 marked the return of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for the first time since 2013. As per NBC Sports, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won the last Truck race at Rockingham Speedway on April 14, 2013. But there were no Cup series entrants this time.

Daniel Hemric won a few weeks back at Martinsville Speedway, logging his first win of the 2025 season, and took home $50,000 from the “Triple Truck Challenge”. Had he won Friday’s race at Rockingham, he would have won another $150,000. But that money was Ankrum's to keep.

Daniel Hemric gives a nod to Carl Edwards after seizing his season-first win at Martinsville

Daniel Hemric dominated the Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 Truck Series race at Martinsville on March 28. Like any other winner, he climbed on the roof of his No. 19 Chevy to celebrate.

But what he did after that had the NASCAR aficionados remembering Carl Edwards’ winning tradition. He performed an impressive backflip, much like the NASCAR Hall of Famer’s celebratory ritual.

During a post-race interview, Hemric reflected on his backflip and said:

“That was reckless. I felt a lot of energy from the crowd, and I'm as guilty as anybody about feeding off that stuff, so I thought 'Why not? I'll blow a knee out here landing'. It'll be okay, I've raced with it before that way. A lot of people don't know but I've had multiple knee surgeries, so there is some risk in me doing it."

Thankfully, Hemric landed safely on his feet. The following week at Bristol Motor Speedway, the speedster pulled off a P13 finish, picking up 30 points on the way.

As of today, Hemric sits fourth in the championship standings with 239 points. Seven races into the season, the 34-year-old has been able to deliver three top-fives and four top-10s.

