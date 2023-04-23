Daniel Hemric reacts after being involved in horrific crash at NASCAR Talladega Speedway Xfinity Series race

A late-race pile-up knocked leader Daniel Hemric, as well as numerous other lead-pack cars, out of Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. The massive multi-car incident occurred with three laps remaining. The incident began as Hemric attempted to block Sheldon Creed, and the two made contact. The former's car collided with the wall, setting off a chain reaction.

Daniel Hemric's Chevrolet overturned and skidded down the course before coming to a halt. All drivers involved in the wreck were unharmed, and Hemric accepted responsibility for the incident, saying:

“I feel like the move I made was late with the run 2 (Creed) had, we were racing. I’ll put that one on me for being late on the block. It’s unfortunate but I’m all good. The first thought is like, how long can I hang here before passing out, I’ve never experienced that stuff. It’s not anything you ever want to experience.”

Daniel Hemric acknowledged that he'd never been in a race car that was upside down. Jeb Burton won the race for the second time in his career after the red-flag period to clean up the debris.

Blaine Perkins and Daniel Hemric endure terrifying rollover incident at Talladega NASCAR Xfinity race

All drivers are out of their cars safely, including Hemric who walked away under his own power. We're under a red flag after a major wreck with Daniel Hemric ending upside down after being in the lead.All drivers are out of their cars safely, including Hemric who walked away under his own power. https://t.co/T3348aS1yL

In another hair-raising incident earlier in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega, driver Blaine Perkins walked away from a crash that saw his car flip at least six times.

Dexter Stacey collided with Perkins' yellow No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro while racing at Talladega Superspeedway for Our Motorsports. Perkins' automobile went up in the air before landing on its roof and barrel-rolling down the track. Stacey, who drives the No. 66 Chevrolet Camaro for MBM Motorsports, was unable to avoid a hard impact with the inside wall.

