Daniel Suarez and the #99 team blamed of “unacceptable execution” by Trackhouse president

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez had a disappointing campaign as he went winless and struggled throughout the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The season saw a drop in performance compared to his career-best season in 2022, where he won his maiden Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway.

Due to a lack of execution, Suarez finished the season in 19th place in the points table. He had a solid start in the first three races with a finish of P7, P4, and P10. Despite having a speed in most of the races, Suarez and #99 Trackhouse Racing made mistakes continuously in situations that demanded proper execution.

Expand Tweet

Trackhouse Racing’s president Ty Norris is not happy with the performance of Daniel Suarez and the #99 team. During an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Norris reviewed Suarez’s 2023 campaign and had some brutally honest opinions about them. He mentioned that the execution by the #99 team was unacceptable.

“We’re addressing a handful of things around that team, and the raw speed was there. The execution this past year was way off. And that execution could have happened in adjustments, it could have happened on a pit stop, it could have happened on a choice on a restart. A lot of things. The execution this year on the 99 was unacceptable, quite honestly," Norris said.

“So we have to address each one of those areas to improve. We have to make sure we’re addressing each one of those areas to improve, and we’re doing so as a team, collaborating on all of those decisions," he added.

What is Ty Norris expecting from Daniel Suarez next season?

Further in the podcast, the Trackhouse Racing president spoke about his expectations for the 2024 season. He wants Daniel Suarez andthe #99 Chevrolet team to replicate the 2022 performance that saw them winning races and making the playoffs appearance.

“Ultimately, what we do believe is that we can get back to the 2022-level performance with that team where we’re winning races, making the playoffs, and really one mechanical failure away from making the final eight, and that’s a good year for the 99, and that’s something we need to get back to,” Norris said.

Expand Tweet

Daniel Suarez would try to make a strong comeback in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series to make his first championship 4 appearance for the title contention.